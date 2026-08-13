Georgia Court Reinstates School Bible Program

A Christian education program previously canceled in Georgia has gotten the green light to restart after its director was punished for exercising his free speech rights on social media.

Vidalia City Schools made the decision to cut the program after director of Sweet Onion Christian Learning, Rev. Gady Youmans, criticized a possible spike in taxes on Facebook.

His attorneys at Alliance Defending Freedom defended the pastor, arguing, “Every American has the right to publicly criticize the government — that’s what makes the First Amendment guarantee of free speech so special and the envy of the world. Vidalia City Schools can’t punish Rev. Youmans — or his ministry providing high school students with free religious education — for simply sharing his opinion of a proposed tax hike,” Legal Counsel Mercer Martin insisted.

“We’re pleased the court has reinstated Sweet Onion’s released-time program and restored Rev. Youmans’ constitutionally protected freedoms while his lawsuit proceeds.”

Like a growing number of school districts, Vidalia had allowed the program, which, with parental approval, releases students “for a part of the school day to attend off-site religious instruction offered by a private sponsoring group. It recognizes and reinforces the constitutionally protected right of parents to direct the religious education of their children.”

Sitting down with Family Research Council’s Jody Hice on “Washington Watch” Tuesday, ADF Senior Counsel Phil Sechler reiterated, “The school had no business canceling the Sweet Onion Christian Learning Center and the release time program simply because of the Facebook posts that the executive director had made.”

“Basically,” Sechler continued, “he was criticizing proposed tax increases that he thought were unnecessary and unwise. And the school board didn’t like what he said. And soon he learned that the program would be canceled. And that’s just not consistent with the Constitution.”

According to its website, Sweet Onion’s mission is to make disciples through education centered around God’s word.

“We accomplish our mission to eradicate Biblical illiteracy by walking students through the Scriptures so that they can know God’s ways, in order to better know Him. When students know Him better they will know how to find favor in His sight,” the site reads.

ADF reported that the superintendent of Vidalia City Schools “secretly investigated Sweet Onion and learned that, six years ago, a parent from another school had removed her child from a Sweet Onion course after learning the ministry did not exclusively use the parent’s preferred version of the Bible. Based on this incident, the superintendent reported to the board that, in addition to disagreement with the content of Youmans’ Facebook posts, his instruction ‘reflected a particular interpretation of the Bible’ that wasn’t presented in a ‘neutral or well-balanced manner.’ By targeting his religious instruction, the district violated Youmans’ right to the free exercise of religion.”

When ADF filed the lawsuit in May, Sechler was optimistic about the case’s chances. Sechler stressed that it’s important to stand up for values, and to stand by them, such as in the case of Sweet Onion. “Don’t worry about the government coming after you. The First Amendment is there for a reason to protect your right to say things, and especially on social media.”

Sechler added that ADF hopes the case will inspire others to not let their voices be drowned out when it matters.

“The First Amendment protects Youmans’ right both to criticize the proposed tax increase and to teach the Bible from his religious perspective,” ADF noted. “By punishing him and his ministry for his criticism of the government and his religious instruction, school officials violated that fundamental right.”

Quinn Delamater is a reporter for The Washington Stand.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.