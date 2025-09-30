Share
The Turning Point USA logo is displayed on stage at Burruss Hall at Virginia Tech University in Blacksburg, Virginia, on Sept. 24, 2025.
The Turning Point USA logo is displayed on stage at Burruss Hall at Virginia Tech University in Blacksburg, Virginia, on Sept. 24, 2025. (Alex Wroblewski - AFP / Getty Images)

Breaking: Bomb Squad Detonates 'Suspicious Device' Ahead of TPUSA Event at Utah State

 By Jack Davis  September 30, 2025 at 4:39pm
As Turning Point USA returned to Utah for its first event since the Sept. 10 assassination of founder Charlie Kirk, a bomb squad had to be called in.

“A suspicious device was found near the exterior of Old Main. University and local law enforcement were dispatched to the scene,” the college said in a statement, according to Fox News.

“A device was located and deemed to be a non-explosive device. Out of an abundance of caution, the bomb squad detonated the suspicious device. Old Main building is now clear and safe. All scheduled events may resume as normal,” the statement said.

The college said it was already taking extra security measures amid “heightened concerns.”

The device was ruled “non-explosive.”

Utah State University Executive Director of Public Safety Ellis Bruch said an employee saw the device placed near a tree, and that a K-9 gave a “bit of an indication” that the device might be a bomb, prompting a call for the bomb squad.

No one was injured, he said.

Alex Clark, Republican Sen. Mike Lee of Utah, Utah Gov. Spencer Cox, Republican Rep. Andy Biggs of Arizona, and former Republican Rep. Jason Chaffetz are scheduled to speak at the event.

University representative Logan Wilber said “everything is moving forward as planned” for the event, according to KSL-TV.

Moving forward with the American Comeback Tour is “exactly what Charlie would have wanted,” Turning Point USA’s Utah State University Chapter President Kaitlin Griffiths said, according to the New York Post.

“He wouldn’t want things to go on hold. He would only want this to empower our organization and our entire nation,” the statement added.

“Each stop is a chance to honor Charlie’s mission and keep the fight alive. We know he wouldn’t want us to surrender or be coerced into silence. Free speech is only free if we use our voices,” Turning Point USA said about the event in a post on its website.

Aubrey Laitsch, public relations manager for Turning Point USA, said that scheduled fall events will be held, according to the Salt Lake Tribune.

“In honor of Charlie Kirk’s life, mission, and legacy, some of the most influential voices in the conservative movement have generously offered to speak in his place at these events. Their commitment ensures that Charlie’s vision for America carries forward with strength and conviction,” she said.

Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
