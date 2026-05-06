Share
Commentary
Rep. Pramila Jayapal attends a field hearing at the Minnesota Senate Building on Jan. 16, 2026, in St Paul, Minnesota.
Commentary
Rep. Pramila Jayapal attends a field hearing at the Minnesota Senate Building on Jan. 16, 2026, in St Paul, Minnesota. (Jim Vondruska / Getty Images)

VIDEO - Lowest IQ in Congress? Pramila Jayapal's X Post Backfires Spectacularly After She Accidentally Sends the Wrong Message on TPS

 By Samuel Short  May 6, 2026 at 10:04am
Share

Washington Democratic Rep. Pramila Jayapal just put the rest of her party on notice — if you think you’re the dumbest member of Congress, you’re going to need to compete with her.

As Democrats continue their quest to support anyone and everyone who wasn’t born in the United States, practically rolling out the red carpet for them, Jayapal posted a video of a young man from Venezuela to her X account on Tuesday making a plea for keeping his Temporary Protected Status.

The problem, as Jayapal hilariously points out, is that he’s been here 13 years.

“Enrique is a TPS holder who has been legally living and working in the United States for over 13 years,” she said.

“If his TPS is terminated, he could be deported to unsafe conditions immediately — a limbo that millions are living with under Trump.”

Well, it’s called Temporary Protected Status for a reason. It’s supposed to be temporary.

The young man, identified as Enrique, speaks in the video about his work experience and the changes that Florida — the state he currently resides in — has made in dealing with immigrants.

There isn’t some incredibly complex argument to make here. Enrique has a temporary status. That’s not meant to be long-term.

The American Immigration Council says that TPS is granted in 6, 12, or 18-month increments, not for years at a time.

“At least 60 days prior to the expiration of TPS, the Secretary must decide whether to extend or terminate a designation based on an assessment of whether the conditions in the foreign country have materially improved such that the reason for the initial grant of TPS no longer applies,” the organization describes.

Related:
Flashback: When a Magnificent Cathedral Was Torched by an African Illegal Who Murdered a Priest He Lived With

Enrique’s home country of Venezuela had its TPS status terminated in November 2025 for its 2021 designation, and had its 2023 designation terminated in April 2025.

Regardless of when Enrique acquired this status, it’s been long enough. He could not have acquired his TPS status 13 years ago in 2013, as Venezuela did not have it. However, being in the United States for over a decade on a temporary basis is ridiculous.

In recent memory, this is one of the most spectacularly dumb pleas by a Democrat in Congress.

Other X users were quick to note the problem.

“13 years doesn’t sound very temporary,” one wrote.

Another said, “Seems to me that his decision to not take any steps towards permanent status was a clear indicator he didn’t plan to stay. If he did plan to stay, he didn’t understand the nature of the word, ‘temporary’ in TPS! What exactly is unclear?”

We know what this is really about — the Democratic voter base.

They fight hard for these people, but not out of humility or kindness. They understand keeping a massive immigrant population is their best chance of being reelected and securing power in the long-term.

Choose The Western Journal as your preferred source on Google and never miss reporting that defends truth, protects freedom, and advances Western civilization

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Submit a Correction →



Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Samuel Short
Sam Short is an Assistant Professor of History with Motlow State Community College in Smyrna, Tennessee. He holds a BA in History from Middle Tennessee State University and an MA in History from University College London. The views expressed in his articles are his own and do not reflect the views or opinions of Motlow State Community College.




VIDEO - Lowest IQ in Congress? Pramila Jayapal's X Post Backfires Spectacularly After She Accidentally Sends the Wrong Message on TPS
'You Moron!' Gutfeld Blasts DC Judge Who Apologized to Would-Be Trump Assassin Cole Allen - VIDEO
Watch: Trump Admin Finds 500k People Getting Illegal Welfare Benefits Just in Red States, and Mind-Boggling Number of Dead People on the Dole Too
God's Plan Works: Marriage Linked to Drastically Lower Cancer Risks in New Large-Scale Study
GRAPHIC: Fed-up Scott Jennings Snaps, Takes Down Arrogant CNN Guest Who Gets Too Close for Comfort During Heated Debate
See more...
Share
Tags:
, , , , , , , , , , ,

Conversation