Brian Laundrie continues to make headlines, even after his death. It’s been more than a month since his remains were found in Florida, but on Tuesday, the cause of his death was finally announced.

The Laundrie family’s attorney announced Tuesday that it has been discovered that Laundrie died of a gunshot wound to the head and they conclude that he committed suicide.

“Chris and Roberta Laundrie have been informed that the cause of death was a gunshot wound to the head and the manner of death was suicide. Chris and Roberta are still mourning the loss of their son and are hopeful that these findings bring closure to both families,” the family’s attorney, Steven Bertolino said, according to WFLA-TV.

Laundrie and his fiancée, Gabby Petito, gained the national spotlight after Petito’s mysterious disappearance and death. The couple was traveling in a van throughout the states, vlogging, when Petito suddenly disappeared.

In September, Laundrie returned home to Florida from their travels, without Petito. He then disappeared himself, even though he was a person of interest in her case.

Later in September, Petito’s remains were found in Wyoming, but Laundrie was still gone.

On Oct. 12, the coroner in Teton County, Wyoming, announced that Petito had died of strangulation.

But Laundrie’s remains were found in Florida on Oct. 20. It took more than a month for detectives and FBI agents to find the remains in the Carlton Reserve in Florida.

The initial autopsy was inconclusive when they first found the remains, according to WTSP-TV. Since it was inconclusive, the remains were then sent to a forensic anthropologist, as Bertolino told WFLA.

According to WFLA, the skeletal remains were found at the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park in North Port, and Laundrie was positively identified through dental records.

The FBI also found a notebook that is now a key piece of evidence in the investigation into his death.

Laundrie was the only person of interest in the homicide of Petito.

The Petito case is still open, but there are expectations that there may be an update on the case coming soon.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.