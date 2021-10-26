Yet another possible development in the Gabby Petito case broke on Sunday.

The case has been widely discussed on the social media platform TikTok, with some users even taking it upon themselves to investigate the mystery.

One prominent TikTok user, Olivia Vitale, found a water bottle in the Carlton Reserve, a Florida park where the remains of Brian Laundrie — Petito’s boyfriend and a person of interest in her murder — were discovered.

It was later noted that the bottle appears identical to one seen in video footage of Petito and Laundrie.

“So we’re looking for other stuff in the area where Brian Laundrie’s remains were,” Vitale says in a video posted to her TikTok account.



As she walks through an open field, Vitale stops suddenly and voices her surprise upon noticing a water bottle on the ground in front of her.

“There’s a water bottle right here,” she says. “I just found something. I just found something.”

The social media influencer posted another video of her handing the bottle over to authorities and several others describing how she found it. They have garnered millions of views on TikTok.



A spokesman for the North Port Police Department confirmed that the bottle was indeed handed over to law enforcement, the New York Post reported.



Laundrie’s remains were discovered at the Carlton Reserve on Wednesday.

@chroniclesofoliviabackup POLICE TOLD US TO THROW AWAY GABBY PETITOS WATERBOTTLE… THEY DIDNT CARE, IM GLAD I KEPT IT. GABBYS FAMILY I WILL RETURN THIS TO YOU ♬ original sound – Olivia



The discovery of his remains ended an extensive manhunt involving local, state and federal officials that began shortly after Laundrie disappeared on Sept. 14, two weeks after he returned to his parent’s home in North Port, Florida, after a cross-country road trip.

Despite setting out on the trip with Petito, Laundrie returned alone, setting off nationwide speculation regarding his potential involvement in her disappearance and death.

It remains unclear how Laundrie died. “No manner or cause of death was determined” by his autopsy, the Laundrie family’s attorney announced on Friday.

