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Rep. Thomas Massie, a Republican from Kentucky, arrives in the House Chamber before President Donald Trump delivers the State of the Union address at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Feb. 24, 2026.
Rep. Thomas Massie, a Republican from Kentucky, arrives in the House Chamber before President Donald Trump delivers the State of the Union address at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Feb. 24, 2026. (Andrew Caballero-Reynolds - AFP / Getty Images)

Breaking: House Passes Iran War Powers Resolution After 4 Republicans Side with Democrats

 By Randy DeSoto  June 3, 2026 at 3:33pm
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Four House Republicans sided with Democrats in a vote to halt military operations in the Middle East without further congressional approval.

The vote for the resolution was 215 in favor and 208 against.

The vote was described on the House website as “Directing the President, pursuant to section 5(c) of the War Powers Resolution, to remove United States Armed Forces from hostilities with Iran.”

Not surprisingly, Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky was one of the four Republicans to join with Democrats, along with Reps. Tom Barrett of Michigan, Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania, and Warren Davidson of Ohio.

Politico reported that the vote is “largely symbolic, as [President Donald] Trump would almost certainly veto any legislation that restricts his authority. But the politically damaging vote underscores dissent within his own party and could be a catalyst as the Senate considers similar legislation that advanced in a surprise initial vote last month.”

The vote comes as Trump is engaged in negotiations to end the war with Iran in a way that prevents the regime from developing nuclear weapons.

Politico noted, “Republicans and Democrats have already teamed up to oppose other aspects of Trump’s foreign policy. The House will consider fresh sanctions on Russia this week as well as aid for Ukraine, a package that came to the floor after a bipartisan coalition forced a vote through a discharge petition.”

“Defense policy legislation set for a vote in the House Armed Services Committee on Thursday also renews limits on withdrawing troops from Europe amid GOP hawks’ frustration that the administration is shuffling troops on the continent,” the outlet added.

The Hill reported that Wednesday’s war powers vote also comes on the same day that the Senate voted to strip $1 billion in funding for security measures for the White House ballroom, which Trump is currently having constructed.

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Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 4,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




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