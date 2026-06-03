Breaking: House Passes Iran War Powers Resolution After 4 Republicans Side with Democrats

Four House Republicans sided with Democrats in a vote to halt military operations in the Middle East without further congressional approval.

The vote for the resolution was 215 in favor and 208 against.

The vote was described on the House website as “Directing the President, pursuant to section 5(c) of the War Powers Resolution, to remove United States Armed Forces from hostilities with Iran.”

Not surprisingly, Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky was one of the four Republicans to join with Democrats, along with Reps. Tom Barrett of Michigan, Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania, and Warren Davidson of Ohio.

🚨 BREAKING: The US House has just PASSED an anti-Trump Iran War Powers Resolution to rein in military action, 215-208 Cheers ERUPT to aid the Iranian regime on the House floor UTTER BETRAYAL! Republican YEAs: Massie, Fitzpatrick, Barrett, Davidson Good thing this WON’T… pic.twitter.com/mgAENYQRdP — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) June 3, 2026

Politico reported that the vote is “largely symbolic, as [President Donald] Trump would almost certainly veto any legislation that restricts his authority. But the politically damaging vote underscores dissent within his own party and could be a catalyst as the Senate considers similar legislation that advanced in a surprise initial vote last month.”

The vote comes as Trump is engaged in negotiations to end the war with Iran in a way that prevents the regime from developing nuclear weapons.

Politico noted, “Republicans and Democrats have already teamed up to oppose other aspects of Trump’s foreign policy. The House will consider fresh sanctions on Russia this week as well as aid for Ukraine, a package that came to the floor after a bipartisan coalition forced a vote through a discharge petition.”

“Defense policy legislation set for a vote in the House Armed Services Committee on Thursday also renews limits on withdrawing troops from Europe amid GOP hawks’ frustration that the administration is shuffling troops on the continent,” the outlet added.

The Hill reported that Wednesday’s war powers vote also comes on the same day that the Senate voted to strip $1 billion in funding for security measures for the White House ballroom, which Trump is currently having constructed.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.