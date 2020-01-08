SECTIONS
Breaking: Iran Launches Series of Missile Attacks Targeting US Forces in Iraq

Iranians hold anti-U.S. banners during a demonstration in Tehran on Jan. 3, 2020, following the killing of Iranian Revolutionary Guards Major General Qassem Soleimani in a U.S. strike on his convoy in Baghdad.Atta Kenare / AFP via Getty ImagesIranians hold anti-U.S. banners during a demonstration in Tehran on Jan. 3, 2020, following the killing of Iranian Revolutionary Guards Major General Qassem Soleimani in a U.S. strike on his convoy in Baghdad. (Atta Kenare / AFP via Getty Images)

By AP Reports
Published January 7, 2020 at 5:13pm
Iran says it has launched “tens” of surface-to-surface missiles at Iraq’s Ain Assad air base housing U.S. troops over America’s killing of a top Iranian general.

State TV described it early Wednesday as Tehran’s revenge operation over the killing of Revolutionary Guard Gen. Qassem Soleimani.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard then warned the U.S. and its regional allies against retaliating over the missile attack in Iraq. The Guard issued the warning via a statement carried by Iran’s state-run IRNA news agency.

“We are warning all American allies, who gave their bases to its terrorist army, that any territory that is the starting point of aggressive acts against Iran will be targeted,” The Guard said. It also threatened Israel.

U.S. forces could not be immediately reached for comment. White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham said the White House is aware of the reports.

TRENDING: Comedian George Lopez on Iran's 'Bounty' on Trump: 'We'll Do It for Half'

“The President has been briefed and is monitoring the situation closely and consulting with his national security team,” she said.

Ain Assad airbase is in Iraq’s western Anbar province. It was first used by American forces after the 2003 U.S.-led invasion that toppled dictator Saddam Hussein. It later saw American troops stationed there amid the fight against the Islamic State group in Iraq and Syria.

State TV said the operation’s name was “Martyr Soleimani.” It said the Guard’s aerospace division that controls Iran’s missile program launched the attack. Iran said it would release more information later.

