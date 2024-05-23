Breaking: Louisiana Votes to List Abortion Pills as Controlled Substance - Jail Time if Convicted
Louisiana legislators gave final legislative approval Thursday to a bill that classifies two drugs used in abortions as controlled substances.
According to the Associated Press, the bill is expected to be signed by Republican Gov. Jeff Landry.
On Tuesday, the Louisiana state House approved the bill, leading Vice President Kamala Harris to post on X: “Absolutely unconscionable. The Louisiana House just passed a bill that would criminalize the possession of medication abortion, with penalties of up to several years of jail time. Let’s be clear: Donald Trump did this.”
Landry then posted his reply.
“You know you’re doing something right when @KamalaHarris criticizes you. This bill protects expectant mothers while also allowing these drugs to be prescribed to those with a valid prescription. Maybe Vice President Harris should spend more time fixing our southern border than misleading the American people on Senator @TAPressly’s bill,” he posted.
The bill to criminalize possession of misoprostol and mifepristone without a prescription passed the state House 64 to 29 on Tuesday.
If Landry signs the bill, Louisiana would be the first state in the country to designate the drugs as controlled substances, according to CBS.
The pro-life group Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America supported the bill.
“Adding abortion drugs to the controlled substance list should be uncontroversial. Like morphine and Valium, the drugs in question will still be available for prescription for legitimate medical reasons — like miscarriage care — but will be harder for abusers to obtain,” Caitlin Connors, southern regional director of the organization, said, according to CNN.
The bill would make it a felony with up to five years in prison and fines of up to $5,000 for anyone found in possession of the drugs without a valid prescription. Distribution or possession with intent to distribute Schedule IV drugs, which the drugs would be if Landry signs the bill, could result in up to 10 years in prison and fines as high as $15,000.
The legislation includes an exemption for pregnant women who have the drugs for their own use. Doctors can legally prescribe the drugs, which are used in first-term abortions but also can be used in the treatment of miscarriages.
The House added the designation as an amendment when considering a Senate bill that made it a crime to give abortion medication to a woman without her consent.
Republican state Sen. Thomas Pressly said he proposed the bill after his sister was given misoprostol without her consent. Pressly said the bill has a targeted purpose of banning misuse of the drugs.
“If enacted, this legislation would not prohibit misoprostol or even mifepristone from being prescribed or dispensed for legitimate reasons,” he said. “The doctors I have consulted with feel this provision will not harm healthcare for women.”
Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill said the law makes sense.
This legislation does NOT prohibit these drugs from being prescribed and dispensed in Louisiana for legal and legitimate reasons.
(🧵3/3)
— Attorney General Liz Murrill (@AGLizMurrill) May 22, 2024
“I support SB 276 and legislation to add Mifepristone and Misoprostol to the Controlled Dangerous Substances list. These drugs are increasingly being shipped from outside our state and country to women and girls in our state. This legislation does NOT prohibit these drugs from being prescribed and dispensed in Louisiana for legal and legitimate reasons,” she posted on X.
