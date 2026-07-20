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U.S. Navy aircraft sit on the flight deck of the USS Theodore Roosevelt aircraft carrier in Honolulu, Hawaii, on July 17, 2026.
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U.S. Navy aircraft sit on the flight deck of the USS Theodore Roosevelt aircraft carrier in Honolulu, Hawaii, on July 17, 2026. (Michelle Bir - AFP / Getty Images)

Breaking: Pentagon Identifies 2 US Troops Killed in Iranian Drone Strikes

 By Johnathan Jones  July 20, 2026 at 10:52am
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The Pentagon has released the identities of two U.S. service members who were killed by Iranian drone strikes over the weekend.

The pair were killed in separate attacks while stationed at Muwaffaq Salti Air Base.

They have been identified as 19-year-old Private Isabella Gonzales and 25-year-old First Lieutenant Tyler James Feehan.

Gonzalez was from Texas, while Feehan was a native of Hawaii.

Feehan served with the 2nd Battalion, 55th Air Defense Artillery Regiment at Fort Bragg, North Carolina.

Private Gonzales was assigned to the 1st Battalion, 57th Air Defense Artillery Regiment in Ansbach, Germany, Fox News reported.

Before their identities were released, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth paid homage to them in a post on X.

“Godspeed, heroes,” he wrote. “Their sacrifice only stiffens our resolve.”

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In an initial statement on the deaths of Gonzalez and Feehan, Central Command said:

On July 17, two U.S. service members in Jordan were killed in action as U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) and partner forces defended against Iranian ballistic missile and drone attacks. Additionally, one service member is currently missing.

Four American service members were medically evacuated to Jordanian hospitals. They have since been discharged. Other personnel who were evaluated for minor injuries have returned to duty.

The Hill reported Muwaffaq Salti Air Base has been a frequent target of Iran in recent months.

The U.S. has struck targets inside Iran with increased frequency over the last week.

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Johnathan Jones
Staff Writer
Johnathan Jones is a journalist, novelist, and media analyst with experience as a reporter, editor, and producer across radio, television, and digital platforms. Follow him on X: @misterjkjones




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