Breaking: Pentagon Identifies 2 US Troops Killed in Iranian Drone Strikes

The Pentagon has released the identities of two U.S. service members who were killed by Iranian drone strikes over the weekend.

The pair were killed in separate attacks while stationed at Muwaffaq Salti Air Base.

They have been identified as 19-year-old Private Isabella Gonzales and 25-year-old First Lieutenant Tyler James Feehan.

BREAKING: The Pentagon has identified the soldiers killed in action from Iranian attacks in Jordan as 19-year-old Pvt. Isabella Gonzales and 25-year-old 1st Lt. Tyler James Feehan. 1st Lt. Feehan was assigned to 2nd Battalion, 55th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, 32nd Army Air… pic.twitter.com/3PFpnMcOVZ — Fox News (@FoxNews) July 20, 2026

Gonzalez was from Texas, while Feehan was a native of Hawaii.

Feehan served with the 2nd Battalion, 55th Air Defense Artillery Regiment at Fort Bragg, North Carolina.

Private Gonzales was assigned to the 1st Battalion, 57th Air Defense Artillery Regiment in Ansbach, Germany, Fox News reported.

Before their identities were released, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth paid homage to them in a post on X.

“Godspeed, heroes,” he wrote. “Their sacrifice only stiffens our resolve.”

Godspeed, heroes. Their sacrifice only stiffens our resolve. https://t.co/GIcfNdAol0 — Pete Hegseth (@PeteHegseth) July 18, 2026

In an initial statement on the deaths of Gonzalez and Feehan, Central Command said:

On July 17, two U.S. service members in Jordan were killed in action as U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) and partner forces defended against Iranian ballistic missile and drone attacks. Additionally, one service member is currently missing. Four American service members were medically evacuated to Jordanian hospitals. They have since been discharged. Other personnel who were evaluated for minor injuries have returned to duty.

The Hill reported Muwaffaq Salti Air Base has been a frequent target of Iran in recent months.

The U.S. has struck targets inside Iran with increased frequency over the last week.

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