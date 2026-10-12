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Secretary of State Marco Rubio speaks to media as he meets with Greek Foreign Minister Giorgos Gerapetritis during a visit on Oct. 7, 2026, in Athens, Greece.
Secretary of State Marco Rubio speaks to media as he meets with Greek Foreign Minister Giorgos Gerapetritis during a visit on Oct. 7, 2026, in Athens, Greece. (Milos Bicanski / Getty Images)

WJ Straw Poll: Rubio Widens Lead, More Than Doubles Vance's Support

 By Johnathan Jones  October 12, 2026 at 9:56am
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Secretary of State Marco Rubio continued to widen his lead over Vice President J.D. Vance in The Western Journal’s latest GOP 2028 Presidential Straw Poll.

Rubio received 46.7 percent of the vote in this past week’s survey.

Vance finished second with 20.3 percent of the vote, which was less than half of Rubio’s 46.7 percent.

Rubio’s support increased 2.8 percentage points from the previous week, when he received 43.9 percent of the vote.

Meanwhile, Vance’s support fell 1.7 points from the previous week’s 22 percent.

The two battled for the top spot repeatedly earlier this year when The Western Journal first launched the weekly survey.

Rubio has consistently outperformed Vance in recent months, and the latest results show his support among readers is continuing to grow.

Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky remained in third place this past week, despite another decline in support.

He received a 15.3 percent share of the vote, which was down 1.2 points from the previous week’s 16.5 percent.

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President Donald Trump remained in fourth place this past week, receiving 6.8 percent support.

That was down 1.2 points from the previous week’s 8 percent.

Trump is constitutionally limited to two terms and is not a candidate for another presidential term in 2028, but he has continued to draw support in our weekly straw poll.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis finished in fifth place in our latest survey with 6.4 percent of the vote.

Do you think Marco Rubio will maintain his lead in upcoming polls?

That number was up slightly from the previous week’s 6.3 percent.

The “Other” category in the survey, which includes candidates receiving less than 2 percent individually, accounted for 4.7 percent of the vote. That was up from 3.3 percent the previous week.

The Western Journal will continue tracking reader sentiment about the potential 2028 Republican field until Republican primary voters have the opportunity to be heard at the polls.

If you would like to participate in this week’s survey, you can do so by clicking here.

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Johnathan Jones
Staff Writer
Johnathan Jones is a journalist and media analyst with experience as a reporter, editor, and producer across radio, television, and digital platforms. Follow him on X: @misterjkjones




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