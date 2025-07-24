Breaking Report: Professional Wrestling Legend Hulk Hogan Dead

The professional wrestling world — and the MAGA-sphere — have lost a veritable icon, according to breaking reports.

Professional wrestling legend Hulk Hogan, who helped put what was then the WWF and now the WWE on the map in the ’80s, has died at the age of 71.

TMZ was the first to break the story.

“Medics were dispatched to the WWE icon’s Clearwater, Florida, home early Thursday morning … with operators stating it was regarding a ‘cardiac arrest,'” the entertainment outlet reported.

TMZ noted that Hogan, whose real name is Terry Bollea, died shortly after rumors began persisting that he was comatose due to heart issues stemming from numerous surgeries post-retirement.

(While professional wrestling is scripted, the actual wear and tear on the body is very real.)

Hogan’s inner circle strongly denied those rumors.

While Hogan retired from physically wrestling in 2012, he remained in the business. He appeared on WWE programming as recently as January of this year, promoting his “Real American Beer” product.

Of course, it’s not just the squared circle where Hogan made a name for himself.

Hogan actually has a robust IMDb page, where he has been in smash blockbusters, like “Rocky III,” to more obscure comedies, like “Mr. Nanny.”

But the wrestling legend had also recently entered the political arena.

Hogan found himself in national headlines when he made a raucous appearance at the 2024 Republican National Convention.

Not only did the crowd appreciate Hogan’s jokes about failed presidential candidate Kamala Harris, the crowd greatly appreciated his sentiments about President Donald Trump in general.

“And I’ve even, like I said, body-slammed giants in the middle of the ring,” Hogan said at the RNC. “And I know tough guys, but let me tell you something, brother, Donald Trump is the toughest of them all.”

“WWE is saddened to learn WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan has passed away,” WWE said in a statement, per ABC News. “One of pop culture’s most recognizable figures, Hogan helped WWE achieve global recognition in the 1980s. WWE extends its condolences to Hogan’s family, friends, and fans.”

