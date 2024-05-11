Breaking: Rudy Giuliani Suspended Without Pay for 'Stolen Election' Rant

Rudy Giuliani is fighting back against WABC radio after he was suspended without pay for making claims about the 2020 election.

“WABC Radio just FIRED me because I refused to give into their demand that I stop talking about the 2020 U.S. Presidential Election,” Giuliani wrote in a post on X that urged supporters to call WABC and demand he be restored to the airwaves.

🚨 CALL TO ACTION FOR ALL PATRIOTS! WABC Radio just FIRED me because I refused to give into their demand that I stop talking about the 2020 U.S. Presidential Election. Call @77WABCradio and ask them if they support free speech! Phone Number: (646)720-0634 https://t.co/d0N7kECBKH — Rudy W. Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) May 11, 2024

Giuliani, a former mayor of New York City who was at one time former President Donald Trump’s lawyer, had been heavily involved in the multiple lawsuits filed after the 2020 election alleging that improper conduct, at various levels, led to Trump’s loss to President Joe Biden. None of the lawsuits were successful.

On Thursday, he revisited the topic. Radio station owner John Catsimatidis, accused Giuliani of going on a “stolen election” tirade, suspending him without pay, according to the New York Post.

“He did it to himself,” Catsimatidis said Friday.

“I thought he was a great mayor for the city of New York so I always try to support him. But you can’t cross the line.”

Catsimatidis said the station’s policy is “not to state, suggest or imply that the election results are not valid.”

Catsimatidis said he and Giuliani dueled over the subject, with Catsimatidis telling Giuliani he was “prohibited from engaging in conversations relating to the 2020 Presidential Election.”

The Post wrote that Giuliani responded by texting, “Please understand I am disregarding every order given in this letter.”

Catsimatidis then replied, “I’ve got to take you off the network effective immediately.”

Giuliani said he was not aware of the policy Catsimatidis referenced, and said he has talked about the election on the air for the past three years.

“They don’t want me to say it’s stolen, they don’t want me to talk about the election at all. It’s so broad,” he said.

“I am being told here to promise that I will engage in no conversations relating to the 2020 presidential election,” he said, adding that only what he called a liar could make such a promise.

“It is a blow to me. Absolutely,” he said of being axed.

BREAKING: Bannon announces on Rudy Giuliani’s show tonight that he will no longer be a guest on Sid Rosenberg’s @77WABCradio show on Mondays. This move comes in support of Giuliani and due to WABC’s betrayal of MAGA. pic.twitter.com/aI8O77c08M — Grace Chong 🇺🇸 (@gc22gc) May 11, 2024



Giuliani, who was hailed as “America’s Mayor” after the 9/11 attacks, said he was making $15,000 a month from WABC, money needed to pay legal bills for pending election-related cases in Georgia and Arizona.

Giuliani, who filed for bankruptcy in December, also faces civil suits from voting systems companies Dominion and Smartmatic.

