Share
News
Actor Val Kilmer attends the 2004 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Hollywood, California, on Feb. 29, 2004.
Breaking
Actor Val Kilmer attends the 2004 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Hollywood, California, on Feb. 29, 2004. (Mark Mainz / Getty Images)

Breaking: 'Top Gun,' 'Tombstone,' 'Batman' Star Dead at 65

 By Jack Davis  April 2, 2025 at 6:04am
Share

Actor Val Kilmer, who starred as Batman and Doors frontman Jim Morrisson during his Hollywood career, has died at the age of 65.

Kilmer died of pneumonia on Tuesday in Los Angeles, his daughter Mercedes said, according to the BBC.

Kilmer was diagnosed with throat cancer in 2014 but recovered, she said.

Kilmer’s films took in about $2 billion at the box office, according to CNN.

Tracheotomy surgery cut short his career, the BBC reported. His final appearance came in 2022 when he reprised his “Top Gun” role as the fighter pilot Iceman alongside Tom Cruise in “Top Gun: Maverick.”

“I just want to say that was pretty emotional,” Cruise said, according to People.

Have you seen any of Kilmer’s films?

“I’ve known Val for decades, and for him to come back and play that character … he’s such a powerful actor that he instantly became that character again,” he said.

Kilmer played Doc Holliday in the film “Tombstone” and appeared in “Heat” along with Al Pacino and Robert De Niro, according to the BBC.

Kilmer followed Michael Keaton in the role of Batman in 1995, making just one movie in the franchise.

“While working with Val on ‘Heat,’ I always marveled at the range, the brilliant variability within the powerful current of Val’s possessing and expressing character,” said Michael Mann, the director of “Heat,” the BBC reported.

Related:
Pam Bondi Drops Death Penalty Bomb on Luigi Mangione 'After Careful Consideration'

Journalist KJ Matthews said of Kilmer: “He’s your bad boy. He’s edgy, good looking, definitely Hollywood star looks. And I like the way he played roles. He always played them in an unconventional, unpredictable way.”

“When Val Kilmer was attached to a project, you just knew he was going to do something interesting with that character,” he said.

“Most actors recognize there’s something different in Val than meets the eye,” director Oliver Stone said, according to The New York Times.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Breaking: 'Top Gun,' 'Tombstone,' 'Batman' Star Dead at 65
This 464-lb NFL Prospect Would Be Heaviest Player in History, But He's Not Slow - Watch Him Close 40 Yards in Seconds Flat
Trump to Make Final TikTok Decision After All-Star Meeting: Report
Return to Sender: Labor Department Kicking $1.4 Billion Back to the Taxpayer
Chaos in Boston: Driver Plows Rented Truck into Pedestrians
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation