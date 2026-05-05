NVIDIA and Elon's Strange Space Bet

Note: The information provided here or in any related communications is for informational purposes only and should not be considered as financial advice. We do not provide personalized investment, financial, or legal advice. The Western Journal benefits from purchases made through our sponsors.

(Note: If you want to know which chipmaker could be the next NVIDIA, just ask Jeff Brown. He knows more about AI chips than practically anyone on the planet — Thanks to his senior executive roles at Qualcomm, Juniper Networks, and NXP Semiconductors … And Jeff just uncovered that one tiny chipmaker — 148 times smaller than NVIDIA — is set to provide Musk 5 billion chips in the next two years alone. Click here for the full story or read more below.)

By Jeff Brown

If you want to see NVIDIA and Musk’s next big bet …

(Brownstone Research)

Insane, right?

I call it “Orbital AI.”

The video you just saw is proof of concept …

But according to an FCC filing I just uncovered …

There’s about to be a fleet of 1 million more units just like it.

And Wall Street insiders say “Orbital AI” is about to unleash a $12.8 trillion wealth explosion.

Just think about that.

That’s more than the value of NVIDIA, Tesla, and SpaceX … COMBINED.

Yet almost nobody has heard of this new technology …

And here’s what I’m most excited about:

One tiny supplier creates a “master key” component that all 1 million units require to function.

The company is 148X smaller than NVIDIA …

But, thanks to a shocking announcement on April 24 …

It could soon be as well-known as NVIDIA itself.

Sponsored content is a service paid for by an advertiser and produced by Liftable Media.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.