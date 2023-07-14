Breaking: Tucker Carlson Reportedly Creating His Own Media Company, Partnership with Elon Musk Possible

TuckerWorld could be coming to your TV, phone and computer sometime soon.

The Wall Street Journal reported Friday that former Fox News host Tucker Carlson wants to start a new media company that would build upon his current Twitter broadcasts.

The report is based on “people familiar with the matter” and frames the concept as in the planning stage where money is being sought to develop the idea.

Neil Patel, who helped found The Daily Caller along with Carlson, is partnering with Carlson in the venture, the Journal reported.

The report said that as the effort to find the millions of dollars needed to launch the company gets underway, financiers, lawyers and media strategists have been enlisted to join the team building the concept into a company.

A team from Twitter also has been contacted in the process, the report said.

Twitter CEO Linda Yaccarino and Carlson producer Justin Wells met recently, according to the Journal.

Twitter’s representatives have been in talks with the former Fox News host about ways that, for example, Twitter videos could be viewed on a TV set, the report said.

It framed Carlson as looking askance at YouTube as a location for his project because of the platform’s penchant for censoring conservatives.

The report suggested the company would offer a mix of free content, similar to what Carlson posts on Twitter, with longer and more in-depth content available via subscriptions.

Carlson would be one of several hosts providing content, the Journal reported.

It sounds like a great idea. Tucker on Twitter is the personification of free speech. It is heartwarming to know there are people in positions of power that understand the meaning of free speech and are willing to support it. Kudos to Elon Musk and Tucker Carlson. Adios Fox. — Christine Channer (@ChristineC7580) July 14, 2023

The possibility of “having a set of big brands sponsor Carlson’s show” is also being discussed, the report said.

The report said that from Twitter’s perspective, the potential deal “would expand the relationship between the platform and one of its highest-profile video creators, and serve as a test case for the social media network’s video ambitions under Elon Musk.”

Musk has said he wants to see left-leaning content providers gravitate to the platform along with conservatives like Carlson.

The Journal reported the media project would not be limited to Twitter but would have a website and a mobile app.

The report noted that Patel and Carlson were college roommates at Trinity College in Connecticut before later connecting to found The Daily Caller, which Patel still runs.

Fox News dismissed Carlson in April, although he is still technically under contract with the network, which filed cease-and-desist letters over his Twitter venture.

Ep. 8 Rick from Boston is telling us he wants to be known as female Admiral Rachel Levine. Accept his lie or pay the consequences, bigot. pic.twitter.com/otDl5EITYs — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) June 30, 2023

Carlson, through his attorneys, has indicated he has no plans to stop his Twitter videos.

