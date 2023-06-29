Chadwick Moore, Tucker Carlson’s biographer, claims that the former Fox News host’s remaining staffers at the network found out they were losing their jobs this week from a press release.

Carlson was ousted by the network suddenly on April 24, and reportedly without any warning — blindsiding his staff and his millions of loyal fans.

According to Moore, people who have worked at Fox News for years were similarly blindsided on Monday after they were impersonally informed of their respective terminations. Each was said to have worked for Carlson.

During an interview with Newsmax’s Eric Bolling, Moore elaborated.

“All of these staff members found out that they weren’t going to have a job in a press release that went out yesterday. And then afterward, they were called in, and [Fox News producer] Meade Cooper told them they were being let go,” he told Bolling — who is himself a former Fox News host.

Rather than be assigned to new jobs, Moore said each former member of Carlson’s former hit show was told they were “allowed to go on Fox’s website and look for other jobs and apply to other jobs on the website if they would like.”

Moore said he spoke to a number of people slated to be fired who told him Cooper is not well-liked and is not a “very creative” person.

“Really, I mean, what she did is she executed the most high-performing team of producers in all of cable news without any thought about it,” he said.

Moore was apparently referring to a Monday press release in which Fox News announced its new permanent prime-time lineup.

Moore went on to post about Cooper on Twitter:

Meade Cooper, the exec who fired all of Tucker’s former team yesterday, is a “terrible leader” with no regard for the people who perform day in and day out, Fox staffers tell me. She “lacks creativity” and “pretended to have oversight of Fox Primetime programming for years,” they… pic.twitter.com/cCrSlKaj1h — Chadwick Moore (@Chadwick_Moore) June 27, 2023

On Monday, Moore reported nine people who had remained at the network and who had worked to make “Tucker Carlson Tonight” cable’s most-watched prime-time show were being terminated.

EXCLUSIVE: Sources have told me Fox News has just terminated the rest of @TuckerCarlson‘s former staff. They want the nine remaining employees to continue working until mid-July. — Chadwick Moore (@Chadwick_Moore) June 26, 2023

Those people would be allowed to work until the middle of July, he said.

The Daily Caller later reported it had confirmed the terminations and spoke to a former Fox News producer, who was not named, about the decision.

“Some of the producers fired have been at Fox for well over a decade,” the person said.

The former network producer called the decision to oust the team of experienced producers “shockingly callous.”

Carlson’s longtime executive producer Justin Wells was let go in April on the same date “Tucker Carlson Tonight” was abruptly canceled.

Wells is currently working with Carlson to produce episodes of “Tucker on Twitter.”

Moore’s biography on Carlson, which is simply titled “Tucker,” is scheduled to be released on July 18.

