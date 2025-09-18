Breaking: Turning Point USA Announces That Erika Kirk Is New CEO and Chair of the Board

Turning Point USA announced on Thursday that Erika Kirk was unanimously chosen to take over the organization that her husband, Charlie Kirk, co-founded in 2012.

In a news release, board members of TPUSA said, “It was the honor of our lives to serve as board members at Charlie’s side. Charlie prepared all of us for a moment like this one. He worked tirelessly to ensure Turning Point USA was built to survive even the greatest tests.”

“And now, it is our great pride to announce Erika Kirk as the new CEO and Chair of the Board for Turning Point USA.”

The Turning Point Board has unanimously elected Erika Kirk as the new CEO and Chair of the Board. In prior discussions, Charlie expressed to multiple executives that this is what he wanted in the event of his death. pic.twitter.com/PazORgiHWP — Turning Point USA (@TPUSA) September 18, 2025

“All of us at Turning Point USA have a special role in carrying Charlie Kirk’s mantle and completing his vision of bringing us all closer to our Lord and fostering a prosperous country for generations to come,” the board statement continued.

“As Charlie always said, ‘We have a country to save.’ We will not surrender or kneel before evil. We will carry one. The attempt to destroy Charlie’s work will become our chance to make it more powerful and enduring than ever before.”

Andrew Kolvet, the producer of “The Charlie Kirk Show,” also made the announcement on the program Thursday morning, with Megyn Kelly as a guest host.

“I can assure you, Megyn, that Charlie told me personally, and he told others … that if anything ever happened to him, that this is exactly what he wanted,” he said.

Erika Kirk said while addressing the nation on Friday, “The evildoers responsible for my husband’s assassination have no idea what they have done. They killed Charlie because he preached a message of patriotism, faith, and of God’s merciful love.

Erika Kirk: “If you thought my husband’s mission was powerful before, you have no idea.” “The cries of this widow will echo around the world like a battle cry. The movement MY husband built WILL NOT DlE.” pic.twitter.com/Uhflz4aBhN — Ryann McEnany (@RyannMcEnany) September 13, 2025

“They should all know this, If you thought that my husband’s mission was powerful before, you have no idea. You have no idea. You have no idea what you just have unleashed across this entire country and this world. You have no idea. You have no idea the fire that you have ignited within this wife. The cries of this widow will echo around the world like a battle cry.”

