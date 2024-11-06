Breaking: Unborn Babies Are the Biggest Election-Night Winners in Florida

Two different sets of people in Florida picked up crucial wins in the early returns of election night in America.

First and very much foremost, unborn children — God’s most vulnerable creations — got a massive Sunshine State win when Amendment 4 failed to pass in Florida.

The measure needed 60 percent of the votes to go in favor, a “supermajority” according to The Hill.

The amendment was stuck at 57.4 percent “Yes,” with over 95 percent of the votes called.

According to The Hill, the measure would’ve made abortion legal up to the point of “fetal viability (about 24 weeks) into the state constitution, preventing the state from passing laws to ‘prohibit, penalize, delay, or restrict abortion’ until that point.”

Amendment 4 faced a number of vociferous critics, including some notable ones, like legendary NFL coach Tony Dungy.

“Florida’s Amendment 4 is written with vague & deceptive terms,” Dungy posted to X on Aug. 30.

He further warned: “Don’t be fooled by terms like ‘viability’, ‘healthcare providers’ & parental ‘notification’ that are not defined.

“This bill will drastically change the abortion landscape in Florida if it passes.”

Proponents of the bill “spent nearly $100 million on the effort,” The Hill noted.

But the bill has not passed, which caused Dungy and other pro-lifers to celebrate:

AMENDMENT 4 WILL FAIL IN FLORIDA! YES: 57.5%

NO: 42.5% (60% needed to pass)

(83% of votes counted) Praise God from whom all blessings flow! Abortion must be abolished in Florida. pic.twitter.com/ClnmNCQHhk — Ben Zeisloft (@BenZeisloft) November 6, 2024

“Praise God from whom all blessings flow!” one prominent pro-life evangelist on X posted.

As to that other group of people who won in the early moments of election day? People who don’t want to smell marijuana everywhere — which would ostensibly include unborn children, as well.

Amendment 3 also failed to pass, according to NBC News, and that measure would’ve legalized recreational marijuana.

The failed measure is a feather in the cap of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who has been vocal in his opposition to Amendment 3.

“[Marijuana] would be everywhere. The state would smell like it. We don’t need that in Florida,” DeSantis said of the measure.

The fiery Florida governor took to social media to boast about both failed measures.

With polls now closed in Florida — Amendment 3 has failed. Amendment 4 has failed. — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) November 6, 2024

Most of the responses under the DeSantis X post were celebratory and praising God, but one X user took it upon himself to make a joke with some wordplay:

Amendment 3 got smoked. Amendment 4 got aborted. — Max 📟 (@MaxNordau) November 6, 2024

“Amendment 3 got smoked,” the X user posted, adding: “Amendment 4 got aborted.”

