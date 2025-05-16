Share
Defense attorney Hilary Potashner, right, represents Jillian Shriner, the wife of Weezer bassist Scott Shriner, who is accused of shooting at police, as she appears at a pre-arraignment hearing at Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center in Los Angeles on May 13, 2025.
Rock Band Star's Wife Shot by Police, But Did She Fire First?

 By Ole Braatelien  May 16, 2025 at 2:15pm
Rock star wife and bestselling author Jillian Shriner pleaded not guilty to felony charges Tuesday after a shooting incident with police in April.

Los Angeles County prosecutors charged Shriner — the wife of Weezer bassist Scott Shriner — with willful discharge of a firearm in a grossly negligent manner, and assault with a semiautomatic firearm, according to the Los Angeles Times.

If convicted, she faces as many as 19 years in state prison.

Police initially booked Shriner for attempted murder after the April 8 incident in question.

That day, police were hunting three hit-and-run suspects who had fled the crash scene of a nearby freeway, according to KABC-TV in Los Angeles.

The suspects fled into the Eagle Rock neighborhood where Shriner lived.

During their search, police eventually noticed Shriner walking in her backyard with a 9mm pistol.

Body camera footage showed police ordering Shriner to put the gun down, but she wouldn’t comply.

WARNING: The following video contains images that some may find offensive.

At one point, she aimed the pistol at police and allegedly fired a shot at them before they wounded her in the shoulder.

Shriner went inside the house and police arrested her about an hour later.

None of the officers were injured.

Shriner later told police she was trying to protect her home from the three hit-and-run suspects, according to CBS News.

Because of a police helicopter searching nearby, it’s possible Shriner couldn’t hear the officers’ instructions and mistook them for the suspects, according to the L.A. Times.

She is due back in court on June 18.

Ole Braatelien
Contributing Journalist
Ole Braatelien, a writer for The Western Journal since 2022, earned his bachelor's from Arizona State University's Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication.




