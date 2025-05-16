Rock star wife and bestselling author Jillian Shriner pleaded not guilty to felony charges Tuesday after a shooting incident with police in April.

Los Angeles County prosecutors charged Shriner — the wife of Weezer bassist Scott Shriner — with willful discharge of a firearm in a grossly negligent manner, and assault with a semiautomatic firearm, according to the Los Angeles Times.

If convicted, she faces as many as 19 years in state prison.

Police initially booked Shriner for attempted murder after the April 8 incident in question.

NRF012-25ma Officer-Involved Shooting in Northeast Division pic.twitter.com/jiXCJ5ezMA — LAPD PIO (@LAPDPIO) April 9, 2025

That day, police were hunting three hit-and-run suspects who had fled the crash scene of a nearby freeway, according to KABC-TV in Los Angeles.

The suspects fled into the Eagle Rock neighborhood where Shriner lived.

During their search, police eventually noticed Shriner walking in her backyard with a 9mm pistol.

Body camera footage showed police ordering Shriner to put the gun down, but she wouldn’t comply.

WARNING: The following video contains images that some may find offensive.

LA, CA🚔 •Police were searching for suspects that fled in a neighborhood •Jillian Shriner, wife of Weezer bassist, was an uninvolved neighbor. •For some reason she pointed 🔫 at police & fired 1 shot.

•Police returned fire – injuring her.

••She’s charged w/ Att. Murder pic.twitter.com/LNAXeP1Mkf — police.law.news (@policelawnews) April 28, 2025

#Bodycam footage of Jillian Lauren Shriner, author and wife of #Weezer bassist #ScottShriner, firing her weapon at police officers. Jillian was later shot in the arm and arrested on suspicion of attempted murder of a police officer.#CourtTV What do YOU think? pic.twitter.com/VtJOYWHowj — Court TV (@CourtTV) May 1, 2025

At one point, she aimed the pistol at police and allegedly fired a shot at them before they wounded her in the shoulder.

Shriner went inside the house and police arrested her about an hour later.

None of the officers were injured.

Shriner later told police she was trying to protect her home from the three hit-and-run suspects, according to CBS News.

Because of a police helicopter searching nearby, it’s possible Shriner couldn’t hear the officers’ instructions and mistook them for the suspects, according to the L.A. Times.

She is due back in court on June 18.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.