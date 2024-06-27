The tables are turning on President Joe Biden and the rest of the Democrats on Thursday night.

During the CNN-hosted presidential debate between former President Donald Trump and Biden, it looks like the forces of so-called “fact-checking” will finally be levied in the right’s favor for a change.

According to the Washington Examiner, Trump’s campaign launched an aptly titled fact-checking endeavor — factcheckbiden.com — the morning just ahead of Thursday’s debate.

The site contains an email sign-up along with the promise of regular updates fact-checking Biden’s claims during the event.

Archived links to the webpage indicate it was once an RNC portal that has since been updated and repurposed for tonight’s presidential face-off.

“Biden has been doing political debates for 50 years, having taken part in at least 40 debates since 1972. His performances are often filled with lies – about himself, about statistics, about his record, and about events that never took place,” text on the site reads.

“We are holding Joe Biden accountable for his long track record of lying. Sign up to get these updates sent straight to your inbox.”

Numerous fact checks in all sorts of different categories already exist at the bottom of the web page and each one of them is a beauty to behold.

When it comes to the sitting president, there are certainly no shortage of topics and lies to fact-check.

Will Biden have a chance in the debate? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

The titles of those fact checks include “Biden Did Not ‘Create’ 15 Million Jobs,” “True! Years Of ‘Chaos’ At The Border Under Biden,” “This Is Biden’s Inflation,” “Costs Are Not ‘Lower’ Under Biden” and “Biden Can’t Deny He Met With Hunter’s Business Partners.”

This is quite a flip from the 2020 debates, showing that Team Trump may have picked up a trick or two from their adversaries.

Back then, it was Trump facing a constant barrage of left-leaning media fact-checks.

CNN certainly didn’t hold back in issuing many of its own checks back in 2020.

The outlet even published an article at the time titled “Fact check: Toned-down Trump continues his onslaught of falsehoods.”

Looking at them all makes one wonder what the world would be like if the establishment news media actually did its job.

One thing would certainly be different — there’s no way Joe Biden would have been able to win the presidency.

For those interested in hearing Biden lie about all of these different topics in real-time, the CNN presidential debate is set to take place Thursday night.

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor: “We don’t even know if an election will be held in 2024.” Those 12 words have been stuck in my head since I first read them. Former Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn recently made that comment to Floyd Brown, founder of The Western Journal. And if the leftists and the elites get their way, that’s exactly what will happen — no real election, no real choice for the Electoral College, and no real say for the American people. The Western Journal is fighting to keep that from happening, but we can’t do it alone. We work tirelessly to expose the lying leftist media and the corrupt America-hating elites. But Big Tech’s stranglehold is now so tight that without help from you, we will not be able to continue the fight. The 2024 election is literally the most important election for every living American. We have to unite and fight for our country, otherwise we will lose it. And if we lose the America we love in 2024, we’ll lose it for good. Can we count on you to help? With you we will be able to field journalists, do more investigative work, expose more corruption, and get desperately needed truth to millions of Americans. We can do this only with your help. Please don’t wait one minute. Donate right now. Thank you for reading, Josh Manning Deputy Managing Editor P.S. Please stand with us today.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.