Bud Light's Situation So Bad Bars Have to Trick People Into Drinking It? 'Mystery Lager'

Social media erupted Monday when a bartender posted a video to Twitter showing him purposefully misleading customers in an effort to sell them Bud Light just so he can chortle, “you’re gay now!”

An X account, previously known as Twitter, sporting the name “blanco” posted a video showing a bartender taking off the Bud Light-branded tap handle from his beer tap and replacing it with a handle shaped like a light bulb and featuring a big question mark.

Blanco captioned the tweet: “Since none of these weirdo boomers wanna buy bud light anymore this how ima start selling it, I call it our mystery lager,” and added, “And when they take a sip I’m gonna take a picture of them and say ‘you’re gay now!!!'”

Before we even go on to the Bud Light deception, isn’t it always amazing when left-wingers use the word “gay” in a negative way when it suits their desire to attack someone whose politics they don’t like? If you are a leftist and support gays, why is calling someone gay a bad thing?

It is also interesting how leftists pushing Bud Light ignore the hate filling their black hearts even as they think they are nice people. In his Twitter bio he actually calls himself a “nice guy,” when it is clear from this tweet and many others on his feed that he is not even a little nice.

It is also amusing that Mr. “nice guy” blanco has to lie about what he is selling in order to call someone “gay.” Are deceptions and lies OK if you are a liberal pushing left-wingery?

One twitter user pointed out that very dichotomy.

“We should lie because we’re the good guys” — b01dface  (@b01dface) August 1, 2023

Another joked that the bartender ruined his own gotcha by tweeting about it.

So don’t choose the one with the question mark? Got it. Thanks for the heads up. — Jack (@Apollo536) August 1, 2023

In April, Bud Light partnered with transgender TikTok influencer Dylan Mulvaney and earned an immediate backlash and boycott from the beer’s customer base. Bud Light quickly ceased its activities with Mulvaney, but never explained well enough to its customers to recover. And now hundreds of its employees are out of work.

One Twitter user even noted on the errant bartender’s tweet that the boycott of Bud Light is not just happening among “weirdo boomers.”

$30 billion dollars in losses isn’t a result of “weirdo boomers”. Only the revulsion of the general public could generate losses that significant. — TheThaumaturgist (@Thaumaturgist86) July 31, 2023

One who commented on the bartender’s deception wondered why he is so dead set on selling people Bud Light even if they don’t want it?

Why do you care so much whether people buy Bud Light or not? Looks like you’re the one who’s pressed 😂 — Meta (@OfficialMetaMC) August 1, 2023

One would think that the owner of the bar “blanco” is disgracing would stand against lying to customers in such a stunt. Heck, it just might border on the illegal.

But wherever “blanco” works as a bartender, his is far from the only bar having trouble unloading the brew. Indeed, one bar in Buffalo, New York, ended up simply banishing the beer entirely from the bar.

Bud Light sales are now so bad thanks to the massively effective boycott of the brand that distributors are now openly saying that they don’t think sales will ever recover and put Bud Light back at the top of beer sales in the U.S.

On Monday, the New York Post reported a Texas-based beer executive said customers “have left [Bud Light] and that’s how it’s going to be. I don’t envision a big percentage of them coming back.”

Let’s hope that the bartender only did this as a Twitter stunt and didn’t really deceive his customers just to “win” the argument for leftists. But the fact that he had this brilliant idea at all shows just how bad Bud Light’s predicament has become, and how much hate leftists wallow in.

