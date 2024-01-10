Share
Buffalo Bills Fan Killed Outside Dolphins' Stadium After Game, Police Say

 By The Associated Press  January 10, 2024 at 11:13am
Police in South Florida say a man fatally shot a 30-year-old Buffalo Bills fan outside Hard Rock Stadium after the Bills defeated the Miami Dolphins in the final NFL regular season game.

As Dylan Brody Isaacs and his friends were returning to their vehicle after the game Sunday night, they had an altercation with the driver of another vehicle, Miami Gardens police said in a news release.

The driver pulled out a gun and fired shots at Isaacs, who died at the scene, police said.

The man then fled in a Honda Accord, which was located in Palm Beach County the next day. The vehicle was seized as part of the investigation.

Detectives have identified and interviewed a suspect, but that person’s name hasn’t been released. The investigation is ongoing.

A GoFundMe page had raised nearly $100,000 as of Wednesday to cover the costs of a funeral for Isaacs and for transporting his body to Six Nations, Canada. Isaacs lived in Hollywood, Florida, according to his Facebook page.

Conversation