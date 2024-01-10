Buffalo Bills Fan Killed Outside Dolphins' Stadium After Game, Police Say

Police in South Florida say a man fatally shot a 30-year-old Buffalo Bills fan outside Hard Rock Stadium after the Bills defeated the Miami Dolphins in the final NFL regular season game.

As Dylan Brody Isaacs and his friends were returning to their vehicle after the game Sunday night, they had an altercation with the driver of another vehicle, Miami Gardens police said in a news release.

The driver pulled out a gun and fired shots at Isaacs, who died at the scene, police said.

HEARTBREAKING: The mother of #Bills fan Dylan Isaacs, who was murdered after this week’s #Dolphins game says her son was always smiling and trying to do good. The last time they ever spoke he said “I love you Mom” 💔💔 “A mom should never have to bury her child,’ his mother… pic.twitter.com/6TnSRLOYTz — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) January 10, 2024

The man then fled in a Honda Accord, which was located in Palm Beach County the next day. The vehicle was seized as part of the investigation.

Detectives have identified and interviewed a suspect, but that person’s name hasn’t been released. The investigation is ongoing.

A GoFundMe page had raised nearly $100,000 as of Wednesday to cover the costs of a funeral for Isaacs and for transporting his body to Six Nations, Canada. Isaacs lived in Hollywood, Florida, according to his Facebook page.

The Western Journal has reviewed this Associated Press story and may have altered it prior to publication to ensure that it meets our editorial standards.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.