Share
Sports
Arch Manning #16 of the Texas Longhorns passes the ball against the Ohio State Buckeyes Saturday during the third quarter at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas.
Arch Manning #16 of the Texas Longhorns passes the ball against the Ohio State Buckeyes Saturday during the third quarter at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas. (Alex Slitz / Getty Images)

Republicans Attack GOP Candidate for Pointing Out How Many Foreign Students Attended Texas-Ohio State Game

 By Brooklynn Robinson  September 14, 2026 at 6:14pm
Share

A Republican nominee for statewide office in Texas is taking fire from his own party after he used a crowd shot on social media to argue that foreign students have displaced Americans.

Bo French, the GOP candidate for railroad commissioner, posted images from Saturday’s University of Texas-Ohio State game and called the scene a “problem.”

No. 4 Texas had just pulled off an epic defeat of No. 1 Ohio State 24-23 Saturday night in Austin after trailing 23-3 entering the fourth quarter.

The Longhorns account posted a hype video that panned the student section. “THAT’LL DO IT,” the school wrote.

French shared an image from the celebration.

“I heard UT graduation this year looked like this. I didn’t believe it. The problem is now obviously far worse than anyone imagined,” he wrote, USA Today reported.

In a follow-up, he said, “Like body-cams exposed criminals, social media is exposing how many Americans have been displaced by foreigners. It’s everywhere and far worse than any of us could imagine.”

He later said he cheered the win, but that Texas families lose places at UT when the school “prioritize[s] foreigners over Texans.”

Related:
Sick: At 9:11 PM on 25th Anniversary of 9/11, Man Runs on Field at Yankee Stadium With Palestinian Flag


But what French presented as evidence of displacement, fellow Republicans slammed as a racial attack on UT’s students.

Sen. John Cornyn labeled the posts intolerant and racist and challenged other Republicans to condemn them or watch the party “self-destruct.”

Rep. Dan Crenshaw, Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin, and Texas Reps. Jeff Leach and Jared Patterson joined the criticism. Patterson called the language racist and said it demeaned young Texans, Politico reported. 

Leach posted a photo of his son at the game with his pledge class and said French thought it was a “problem” that they did not all share the same skin color.

Patterson previously wrote that there is “nothing Christian or conservative about looking at a crowd of young Texans at a college football game, seeing the color of their skin, and declaring that they are a ‘problem.’” He pointed out that the Railroad Commission regulates oil and gas, not federal immigration.

Democratic Senate candidate James Talarico praised Cornyn and asked Attorney General Ken Paxton to condemn French.

Paxton used the exchange to attack Talarico rather than join the pile-on, the Washington Examiner reported.

The University of Texas at Austin has said Texas residents accounted for more than 80 percent of enrollment in 2025-26 and international students less than 10 percent, according to USA Today.

Choose The Western Journal as your preferred source on Google and never miss reporting that defends truth, protects freedom, and advances Western civilization

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Brooklynn Robinson
Brooklynn Robinson is a Florida-based journalist originally from Alabama who remains firmly rooted in her Southern conservative values and America First principles. She specializes in investigative reporting and undercover work.

Previously an associate journalist at O’Keefe Media Group, she conducted undercover investigations, wrote articles, and produced digital media. Her career began as a contributor to UncoverDC and General Michael Flynn’s America’s Future. Through her reporting, Brooklynn focuses on exposing corruption and holding those in power accountable. Follow her on X: @RealAnonB




Republicans Attack GOP Candidate for Pointing Out How Many Foreign Students Attended Texas-Ohio State Game
Libs Ignored George Floyd's Criminal Record, But Found Black Holdout Clancy Juror's Record Within Just 1 Week
New York Post Refers to Tucker Carlson as 'Nicotine-Pouch Salesman' in Report Over His El-Sayed Support
Pop Feminist and 'Astronaut' Katy Perry Craters at Box Office as Film Brings in Less Than $200 Per Theater
'I Found Jesus Because They Killed Charlie Kirk': Charlie Kirk's Tragic Death Brought Countless Souls to Christ
See more...
Share
Tags:
, , , , ,

Conversation