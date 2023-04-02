Build-A-Bear Now Offering Drag Queen Stuffed Animal, Optional Whipped Cream Accessory Available Also

Build-A-Bear Workshop, a stuffed animal store chain, has announced a new teddy bear modeled after the drag queen celebrity RuPaul.

“Start your engines — RuPaul Bear is ready to sashay into your collection! Mama Ru makes her debut on the Build-A-Bear mainstage in the form of the first-ever RuPaul Bear!” Build-A-Bear said of their new $56 teddy bear, as they listed its many features.

These include curly blond hair, red lipstick, winged eyeliner, gold eye shadow, a sparkling gold sequin dress and gold paw pads that feature the RuPaul logo.

A pair of matching heels can also be bought for an additional $8.

The toy’s description added: “‘Cover BEAR! Put the fur in your walk. Head to paw, let your whole body talk.’ She done already done had herses — and now you can have yourses with your very own RuPaul Bear! Two iconic pop culture institutions join forces for this one-of-a-kind collector’s item made in tribute to the world’s most famous drag queen.”

RuPaul announced the collaboration with Build-A-Bear in an unboxing video posted on Instagram, in which the performer showcased the brown teddy bear and encouraged fans to check out the new toy.

“Oh my gosh! Gorgeous!” RuPaul said enthusiastically. “This is so great!”

“I feel like a proud parent!” he added. “Way to go Build-A-Bear! Rawr!”

RuPaul, an eleven-time Primetime Emmy Awards winner, is best known for hosting and producing the reality TV show “RuPaul’s Drag Race.”

The new RuPaul bear is sold exclusively online through Build-A-Bear’s “Bear Cave,” where the website makes clear upon entry that all toys are meant for adults 18+.

Other plush toys listed in the Bear Cave are modeled after movies and TV shows, such as “Ted Lasso,” “The Office,” Marvel’s “Black Panther,” “Star Wars,” and others.

The drag-themed bear has since drawn mixed reactions, with some fans excitedly reacting to it and others condemning Build-A-Bear for allegedly trying to influence children.

“Remember: there’s absolutely no agenda to groom your kids. Don’t be ridiculous. On an unrelated note, @buildabear is selling a drag queen stuffed bear for children,” Matt Walsh of The Daily Wire tweeted after the toy’s release.

I’m told that the bear is sold in a section of the site that’s “intended for 18+ shoppers.” Except that they have the drag bear right on the front page, front and center, alongside the Easter merchandise. — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) March 30, 2023

Walsh also shared a picture appearing to show the RuPaul bear being featured on Build-A-Bear’s main website page next to its Easter products and an Axolotl stuffed animal.

He noted this in another tweet, saying: “I’m told that the bear is sold in a section of the site that’s ‘intended for 18+ shoppers.’ Except that they have the drag bear right on the front page, front and center, alongside the Easter merchandise.”

The RuPaul bear is no longer listed on the main page but can be found upon searching it’s name.

