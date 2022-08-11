Share
Burning Woman Found Hanging Near Merry-Go-Round at LA Family Park

 By Jack Davis  August 10, 2022 at 6:03pm
The woman whose burning body was found in a Los Angeles park on Tuesday is an apparent suicide, according to Los Angeles police.

Los Angeles firefighters responded to the area of Griffith Park near its merry-go-round at about 12:30 p.m., according to Margaret Stewart of the Los Angeles Fire Department, according to the Los Angeles Daily News.

Stewart said the body was of a woman, but no information on her age or identity has been released.

The body was hanging in the tree when it was found, according to KNBC-TV.

Police were called after visitors to the park saw a tree ablaze, and noticed there was a human body in the flames. Visitors alerted park rangers, who called the police.

The New York Post said the blazing tree was near the Griffith Observatory, not far from the Los Angeles Zoo.

Police said the individual died of self-immolation, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Is this a horrible way for a life to end?

The LA Times, citing a detective whose name was not used, said the victim was likely someone who visited the park often.

“It appears to be self-immolation,” LAPD detective Michael Ventura, said, according to KABC-TV.

“This is going to be somebody who brought some gasoline, brought some lighters. We have had, they are rare, but we do have cases where people will self-immolate. Or they choose to set themselves on fire.”

“There are no indicators of foul play,”  Ventura said, according to NBC.

Some questioned that conclusion.

Ventura said there was nothing from the scene suggesting the victim was forced to commit the act.

LA Magazine said that in lieu of a name, the woman is being known as “Jane Doe 100.”

Submit a Correction →

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Conversation