Burning Woman Found Hanging Near Merry-Go-Round at LA Family Park

The woman whose burning body was found in a Los Angeles park on Tuesday is an apparent suicide, according to Los Angeles police.

Los Angeles firefighters responded to the area of Griffith Park near its merry-go-round at about 12:30 p.m., according to Margaret Stewart of the Los Angeles Fire Department, according to the Los Angeles Daily News.

Stewart said the body was of a woman, but no information on her age or identity has been released.

The body was hanging in the tree when it was found, according to KNBC-TV.

Police were called after visitors to the park saw a tree ablaze, and noticed there was a human body in the flames. Visitors alerted park rangers, who called the police.

The New York Post said the blazing tree was near the Griffith Observatory, not far from the Los Angeles Zoo.

A body was found hanging from a tree and on fire here at Griffith Park in Los Angeles, near the Merry-Go-Round. Notably, when it was discovered at around 12:38 p.m., the body was still on fire. The age, race, and gender of the person deceased has not yet been released. pic.twitter.com/jKXWeeE3kG — Vishal P. Singh (they/he) 🏳️‍⚧️ (@VPS_Reports) August 9, 2022

Police said the individual died of self-immolation, according to the Los Angeles Times.

The LA Times, citing a detective whose name was not used, said the victim was likely someone who visited the park often.

“It appears to be self-immolation,” LAPD detective Michael Ventura, said, according to KABC-TV.

“This is going to be somebody who brought some gasoline, brought some lighters. We have had, they are rare, but we do have cases where people will self-immolate. Or they choose to set themselves on fire.”

“There are no indicators of foul play,” Ventura said, according to NBC.

Some questioned that conclusion.

“I reached out for clarification on what this initial (suicide) determination was based on & they referred me to the Medical Examiner.” Interestingly, police reported that determination to press BEFORE the woman’s body had even been removed from the tree in Griffith Park. https://t.co/91nmupIBuN — Old Woman Seeking Justice (@GrownRoom) August 10, 2022

At what point is “it was a suicide”code “we will not be looking into this obvious act of horror?” LAPD: Body found on fire hanging in tree in Griffith Park likely a suicide https://t.co/NgTVFJdNyt — sounds like ‘sketch’ – AKA: Mr PoopsMcClurr🐢 (@Sketkh) August 10, 2022

How can there be no evidence of foul play. How do you hang and burn yourself?🧐 Burning body found hanging from tree in Griffith Park is apparent suicide https://t.co/XhAQYlYgCF — #CaliBernication (@brooklynnygirl) August 10, 2022

Ventura said there was nothing from the scene suggesting the victim was forced to commit the act.

LA Magazine said that in lieu of a name, the woman is being known as “Jane Doe 100.”

