Those darn white people and their … protest attendance?

It seems that leftists even want to force diversity quotas into their protests as a University of Washington activism group postponed its plans because too few minorities might show, which of course meant that there would be too many of those pesky white people.

As 770 KTTH-AM conservative talk show host Jason Rantz reported about a now-deleted Instagram post, the UW Progressive Student Union pushed back its “UW Palestine encampment” planned for Thursday after it was showered with criticism that not enough Muslim and Arab students were involved.

Nothing stood in the way of the event otherwise as the university administration informed Jewish leaders that the school did not intend to intervene unless “the event escalates and threatens life safety,” Rantz reported.

Nonetheless, as liberals tend to do, they tripped over themselves.

Should universities automatically expel all anti-Israel protestors? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

“After long discussions, we have had to make the hard decision to postpone our action for several days,” the school’s Progressive Student Union stated Thursday in the now-deleted announcement, according to the New York Post, which headlined the story “University of Washington anti-Israel encampment postponed over lack of diversity.”

“We want to make sure this encampment is a better reflection of the UW community, and having even greater unity with Muslim, Palestinian, and Arab students.”

The encampment has been rescheduled to take place on Monday, as a new Instagram post indicates, though who knows if the proper diversity quota will be met.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by University of Washington PSU (@uw_psu)

Naturally, there was plenty of comment about the “not-enough-diversity” decision.

That’s absolutely hilarious and shows how inauthentic this all is. If they actually cared about what is happening in Gaza you would think that would trump everything else, but I guess not. — Jeff H (@politicswarblog) April 26, 2024

The left can’t even get the protest right. 🤡 — Dr. Toboggan, M.D., MPH (@Toboggan_MD_MPH) April 26, 2024

When insanity rules, reality becomes more absurd than satire. Antisemitic rally cancelled due to lack of diversity: https://t.co/I9E8VWN7cg — Derick Cooper’s PhilaSophia (@derick_cooper5) April 26, 2024

Liberalism can’t help but collapse as different groups fight for the spotlight.

You’d think, in a protest that is aimed at drawing as much attention as possible, organizers would be more than OK with whoever shows up but alas, no.

The self-hating white liberals can’t put aside their identity politics for even a moment to put together their little pro-terrorist rallies.

Sometimes they make it too easy.

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor: “We don’t even know if an election will be held in 2024.” Those 12 words have been stuck in my head since I first read them. Former Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn recently made that comment to Floyd Brown, founder of The Western Journal. And if the leftists and the elites get their way, that’s exactly what will happen — no real election, no real choice for the Electoral College, and no real say for the American people. The Western Journal is fighting to keep that from happening, but we can’t do it alone. We work tirelessly to expose the lying leftist media and the corrupt America-hating elites. But Big Tech’s stranglehold is now so tight that without help from you, we will not be able to continue the fight. The 2024 election is literally the most important election for every living American. We have to unite and fight for our country, otherwise we will lose it. And if we lose the America we love in 2024, we’ll lose it for good. Can we count on you to help? With you we will be able to field journalists, do more investigative work, expose more corruption, and get desperately needed truth to millions of Americans. We can do this only with your help. Please don’t wait one minute. Donate right now. Thank you for reading, Josh Manning Deputy Managing Editor P.S. Please stand with us today.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.