Login
SECTIONS
Commentary
Mewe Share P Share

CA City Erects Fence Outside Restaurant that Dared to Defy COVID Mandates

×
By Cameron Arcand
Published April 12, 2021 at 1:55pm
Mewe Share P Share

Tinhorn Flats Saloon & Grill is making headlines once again for its defiance of coronavirus restrictions.

The Burbank, California, restaurant had a fence placed around it on Saturday by the city after numerous actions taken to stop its operation had failed.

Tinhorn Flats currently has $50,000 in fines against it for continuing indoor dininng when it was banned, the Los Angeles Times reported.

In addition, the Los Angeles County Health Department revoked its health permit, and the city revoked its conditional use permit in March, according to the Los Angeles Daily News.

TRENDING: TV Host Grieving Loss of Age 16 Son Who Died After Reportedly Purchasing Drugs on Snapchat

The owner is standing firm against the local government, as he believes that the actions are baseless.

“Show me one shred of evidence how I am endangering the public,”  Baret Lepejian told the Times.

His son, Lucas Lepejian, was arrested for trying to remove sandbags that had been placed as a physical barrier to prevent patrons from entering.

The reaction from the city of Burbank seems to be blown out of proportion, as customers are ultimately the ones making the decision.

And the restaurant clearly has some support.

RELATED: Young Not Stupid: What SCOTUS' Religious Freedom Ruling in California Means for All of Us

Burbank is apparently trying to make an example out of the restaurant as a way to stop other businesses from going against protocols, but it comes across as counterintuitive and medieval.

Is this restaurant being persecuted?

By going as far as to put up a barricade, which ended up making news, it makes Burbank look like the perpetrator, not the other way around.

Many have rallied outside of the restaurant in support, only drawing more negative attention to the city and lockdowns in general.


In Los Angeles County, indoor dining is now allowed at 50 percent capacity after months of closures.

California Gov. Newsom has set June 15 as a reopening date for the state, according to CBS, with a mask mandate presumably still in place, but the Tinhorn Flats Saloon & Grill still has fighting to do.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Mewe Share P Share
Cameron Arcand
Contributor, Commentary
Cameron Arcand is a political commentator based in Orange County, California. His "Young Not Stupid" column launched at The Western Journal in January 2021, making Cameron one of the youngest columnists for a national news outlet in the United States. He has appeared on One America News, and has been a Young America's Foundation member since 2019.
Cameron Arcand is a political commentator based in Orange County, California. In 2017 as a school project, he founded YoungNotStupid.com, which has grown exponentially since its founding. He has interviewed several notable conservative figures, including Dave Rubin, Peggy Grande and Madison Cawthorn.

In September 2020, Cameron joined The Western Journal as a Commentary Writer, where he has written articles on topics ranging from the COVID-19 pandemic, the "Recall Gavin Newsom" effort and the 2020 election aftermath. The "Young Not Stupid" column launched at The Western Journal in January 2021, making Cameron one of the youngest columnists for a national news outlet in the United States. He has appeared on One America News, and has been a Young America's Foundation member since 2019.
Location
Orange County
Languages Spoken
English







CA City Erects Fence Outside Restaurant that Dared to Defy COVID Mandates
Young Not Stupid: What SCOTUS' Religious Freedom Ruling in California Means for All of Us
275 Sheriffs Sound Alarm on Border Crisis, Send Letter with Demands to Biden
Multiple Governors Stand Up to Joe Biden's Attack on Second Amendment
GOP Senator: Biden Admin Told Us to 'Delete the Pictures' from Border Visit
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×