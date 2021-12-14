'Cajun Navy' on the Ground to Aid Those Hit by Devastating Storms in Kentucky

The Cajun Navy, which was part of the relief efforts following hurricanes Harvey and Ida in Louisiana, has deployed to Kentucky to offer support for the victims of the devastating tornadoes there.

Four tornadoes plowed through the state over the weekend, killing at least 64, though Gov. Andy Beshear said Monday morning that 105 remain unaccounted for, Fox News reported.

The town of Mayfield in western Kentucky was among the hardest hit.

Friday’s tornado outbreak, worst ever. We have unique capabilities providing yearly relief for many hurricanes, we’re hoping to help ground teams understand how to be most effective. Our community caregivers are enroute. Support us here https://t.co/gJzOtomISD 🙏 #kentucky pic.twitter.com/0OmZsJ5APu — Cajun Navy Ground Force (@GoCajunNavy) December 13, 2021



Mayor Kathy Stewart O’Nan said the city of approximately 10,000 is without water or power and the natural gas lines have been turned off because of so many leaks. The water tower was knocked down by the tornado, she said.

“So we have no resources,” O’Nan told NBC’s “Today” show. “The resources are gonna take a long time to be restored here.”

Kathy Stewart O’Nan, mayor of Mayfield, Kentucky, speaks with @SavannahGuthrie and @hodakotb about rescue and recovery efforts in the wake of a deadly tornado outbreak that ripped through her community. pic.twitter.com/wyhmMfzFnQ — TODAY (@TODAYshow) December 13, 2021



The Cajun Navy said on its Facebook page that an advance team arrived in Mayfield on Sunday night.

As the first of our Ground Team makes their way to Kentucky to establish our SAFE Camp. Our mission is citizen response to disasters. We are so incredibly thankful for everyone who has stepped up to take part in our Kentucky mission. WE ARE ON THE WAY! #kentucky #tornado pic.twitter.com/cSoSZ1gw9P — Cajun Navy Ground Force (@GoCajunNavy) December 12, 2021



“Our team has converged from six states to setup our SAFE Camp (Swift Action Force Emergency Camp) at Walmart. … This will be our base where we will go into various communities in need,” Cajun Navy founder Rob Gaudet said in a statement to Patriot Project.

“We will run hot shots, do supply delivers, offload and distribute supplies and feed the public. We will organize, feed and train volunteers, provide communication and collaboration capabilities for nonprofits working together to serve the greater community,” he added.



Following Hurricane Ida in September, the group set up a SAFE camp in Houma, Louisiana, where they distributed water, non-perishable foods, batteries and cleaning supplies.



The Cajun Navy says it will also be teaming up with the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources to assist in debris removal.

The group is looking for volunteers.



Stacy Parker, director of operations for the Cajun Navy, emphasized in a Monday evening call with Patriot Project that it also needs people who “have equipment, chainsaws, skid steers. These are these are things that community directors and community leaders over the last couple of days have told us specifically that there is a huge need for tractors.”

Those who would like to volunteer or storm victims who need assistance can learn more here.

Those who would like to help financially can donate here.

A version of this article originally appeared on Patriot Project.

