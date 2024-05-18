California Shelves Plan to Pay Reparations to Slave Descendants, Has Alternative Solution

Thursday was a monumental day in American history. California lawmakers have done it. They’ve solved racism.

Well, not quite.

Instead, the California Assembly backed a bill that takes nominal responsibility for “all of the harms and atrocities committed by the state,” according to the Daily Mail.

Many Democrats within the legislative body spoke strongly of how monumental they believed the heartfelt apology was.

“Not only is the apology letter important,” Assemblyman and bill author Reggie Jones-Sawyer said. “It’s whether or not we go ahead and fulfill the dream of what my ancestors wanted, which is to fully make us part of the American dream.”

“It is undeniable that our systems of government have been complicit in the oppression of African Americans,” Assembly Speaker Robert Rivas said about the bill, per Fox News. “California’s history is tarnished by the subjugation of Black people.”

“It is a wound that still needs to heal.”

Assembly Bill 3089 is now making its way to the State Senate so they can also have an opportunity to preach about how important it is to do nothing while appearing to do something.

Of course, any actual plans for the radical social justice that California has been teasing for years are no closer to becoming reality.

Will we restore the American dream? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

Several reparation bills that would give property tax and cash payouts to descendants of slaves have now been put on hold due to massive budget deficits in the state.

Turns out that regardless of how much money your state makes, Democrats will still find a way to spend all of it without accomplishing anything.

State Sen. Anna Caballero, chair of the California Senate Appropriations Committee, noted that “the next couple of years will be difficult for the legislative and budget processes.”

“Finding balance will be critical to ensure that we can continue to make our government work efficiently and prudently,” she added.

It’s shameful that California, once a shining example of the American dream, has now fallen into a pit of financial ruin because of Democrat lawmakers.

And now, a Democratic lawmaker goes before his colleagues to whine that black people can’t participate in the American dream unless they receive an apology letter.

It’s unsurprising that a Democrat would have no clue what the American dream means. They’ve adopted it as a buzzword to justify letting hordes of illegal immigrants run wild through the country. But put simply, it’s not something you need an apology letter to enjoy.

The American dream has been alive and available for a long time to anyone with enough grit and determination to take it.

Our Founding Fathers established a country where those who work hard can succeed and those who work smart can succeed even more.

While undoubtedly in the past there were certain restrictions in place aimed toward preventing groups from advancing, those have long been removed.

For many, many decades now, success in America has been within reach of anyone willing to take the steps to get there, no apology needed.

Democrats don’t want people to know this, though, because they need voters, especially minorities, sold on the idea that only the Democrats and their policies can lift the downtrodden out of their plight.

Reality does not reflect that, however.

If all it took to succeed was voting, everybody would be rich.

