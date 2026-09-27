Ozempic Maker Teams Up with Big AI for New Drug Development

Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk announced Wednesday it is teaming up with U.S. tech giant Anthropic to boost the development of new medicines using artificial intelligence.

The two companies will address “key drug discovery challenges” and develop “targeted solutions for specific scientific challenges and workflows to support biological reasoning,” according to a news release.

“This partnership is another testament to our ambition to become the world’s most AI-driven healthcare company, building on Novo’s current AI initiatives with other technology partners,” Novo president and CEO Mike Doustdar said in a statement.

“Joining forces with Anthropic will supercharge our R&D organisation and help us on our mission to bring new, transformative health solutions to people living with chronic diseases. AI can help us increase productivity in R&D and compress the path from research to marketed [products].”

“But beyond this, AI tools can also offer completely new scientific opportunities and aid reasoning and understanding of human biology and drug mechanics,” Doustdar continued.

Novo and Anthropic each did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

Novo also plans to utilize Anthropic’s frontier models to bolster AI-driven software development, according to the announcement.

“AI’s increasing capability brings with it the potential to compress a century’s worth of biological and medical breakthroughs into a decade,” Anthropic co-founder and CEO Dario Amodei said.

“By giving leading researchers access to safe, capable, and trusted frontier models, we can shorten research timelines, improve outcomes, and discover medicines and treatments that significantly improve human life.”

“That is exactly what our collaboration with Novo is built to achieve,” Amodei added.

The new partnership comes after Novo announced in April that it was teaming up with OpenAI to “bring new and better treatment options to patients faster,” CNBC reported.

Additionally, many healthcare systems have been adopting AI-driven tools over the years.

Some experts previously told the DCNF that AI tools can improve cancer care by bolstering detection methods, analyzing medical data and helping specialists with diagnosing patients.

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