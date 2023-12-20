Democrat-run California has devolved into a crime-infested mecca for shoplifters in the wake of the Black Lives Matters’ “defund the police” movement and liberals’ soft-on-crime policies.

To combat the mass theft that has metastasized during the past three years, retail giant Target is enforcing a chaperone policy for teenagers in the run-up to Christmas Day.

“As the final week of holiday shopping gets underway in Bakersfield, the Target store at the Valley Plaza Mall is enacting its policy — ‘No teens allowed unaccompanied in the store after 4 p.m.,'” KBAK-TV reported Monday.

A sign in red capital letters that reads, “After 4 p.m., all guests under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult at this Target store,” was posted on the front door this week.

As the final week of holiday shopping gets underway in Bakersfield, the Target store at the Valley Plaza Mall is enacting its policy – ” No teens allowed unaccompanied in the store after 4 p.m.”https://t.co/vUzMyNpiRN — BakersfieldNow (@bakersfieldnow) December 19, 2023

The retailer first enacted the “teen ban” policy in August following a slew of thefts, fights and reports of teens harassing customers.

The store is legally allowed to profile customers who look underage to prevent the risk of thefts, KGET-TV reported.

Is crime a problem in your area? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

It’s a sad commentary on the squalid state of our society that such a policy is necessary. But considering the countless shoplifting “flash mob” videos we’ve seen recently, it’s understandable.

Youth crime has spiraled out of control since 2020 in Democrat-controlled California, which has deteriorated into a lawless abyss where flash mob-style organized theft has run rampant.

‘Flash Mob’ Looters Ransack Convenient Store after Street Takeover On August 15 around 12:40am a street takeover initiated at Figueroa and El Segundo. The spectators then formed a ‘flash mob’ of looters and rushed a nearby 7-Eleven. News Release: https://t.co/3IZOBqk0H6 pic.twitter.com/ti0SNqc9Jr — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) August 18, 2022

One notable incident that occurred in Beverly Hills on Dec. 23, 2021, was promoted by local Black Lives Matter groups, The Post Millennial reported.

The official Los Angeles chapter of Black Lives Matter is promoting a “Smash and Grab” event on Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills at 4 pm on 23 Dec. #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/s4L2Z2A62w — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) December 24, 2021

It’s no surprise that crime has skyrocketed in the wake of the toxic “defund the police” movement that disempowered law enforcement and emboldened thuggery.

Why would anyone, especially an unruly teen, obey laws when there’s no punishment for breaking them?

Exacerbating this dangerous trend is the Democrats’ promotion of soft-on-crime policies that don’t hold criminals accountable for their lawless behavior.

Charles Barry has been arrested 138 times. He has a long history of pickpocketing straphangers. He’s even dressed up as an MTA worker to steal cash.

He was arrested five times in 2020 — and freed after each bust thanks to New York’s bail reform. https://t.co/BwifhZXUnL — New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) February 13, 2020

Organized theft by flash mobs has spread across the nation, especially in liberal cities such as Chicago and Philadelphia.

Not much word on the impromptu looting/flash mobs yesterday in the South Loop. Target, Home Depot and other stores were hit with flash mobs who stole numerous items, jumped on cars and caused a disturbance up and down Roosevelt last night. pic.twitter.com/Vjhr9h2C8d — 16th & 17th District Chicago Police Scanner (@CPD1617Scanner) July 26, 2023

BREAKING: Instagram influencer DayJia livestreams herself looting stores in Philadelphia pic.twitter.com/Ou7KUg2d3D — Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) September 27, 2023

This happened 5 minutes from the Liberty Bell and right down the street from where the founding fathers signed the Declaration of Independence in Philadelphia. This is what liberalism has done to our country pic.twitter.com/GVt3ENzls1 — 🇺🇸Travis🇺🇸 (@Travis_in_Flint) September 27, 2023

Around Aug. 27, video was recorded documenting a brazen group robbery of power tools at a Home Depot in Signal Hill, Calif., near Long Beach. The masked males in hoodies made off with the expensive goods while people watched. pic.twitter.com/vHKb2vwMM8 — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) August 31, 2023

It is a tragic reflection of the dark times we live in when you can’t even go shopping for groceries or for Christmas gifts without worrying you might get caught up in a violent crime scene.

A horrific pattern of lawlessness is metastasizing nationwide while the Biden administration allows daily border invasions and sends billions of U.S. tax dollars to fund foreign wars. Enough is enough.

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor: I walked into the office one morning and noticed something strange. Half of The Western Journal’s readership was missing. It had finally happened. Facebook had flipped THE switch. Maybe it was because we wrote about ivermectin. Or election integrity. Or the Jan. 6 detainees. Or ballot mules. Whatever the reason, I immediately knew what to do. We had to turn to you because, frankly, we know you are the only ones we can trust. Can you help? Every donation to The Western Journal goes directly to funding our team of story researchers, writers and editors who doggedly pursue the truth and expose the corrupt elites. Can I count on you for a small donation? We operate on a shoestring compared to other news media companies, so I can personally promise that not a penny of your donation will be wasted. If you would rather become a WJ member outright, you can do that today as well. We will use every single cent to fight against the lies and corruption in high places. And as long as we have your help, we will never give up. Sincerely, Josh Manning Deputy Managing Editor The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.