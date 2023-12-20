Share
Commentary

California Target Resorts to Drastic Move to Combat Teen Misbehavior

 By Samantha Chang  December 20, 2023 at 6:51am
Democrat-run California has devolved into a crime-infested mecca for shoplifters in the wake of the Black Lives Matters’ “defund the police” movement and liberals’ soft-on-crime policies.

To combat the mass theft that has metastasized during the past three years, retail giant Target is enforcing a chaperone policy for teenagers in the run-up to Christmas Day.

“As the final week of holiday shopping gets underway in Bakersfield, the Target store at the Valley Plaza Mall is enacting its policy — ‘No teens allowed unaccompanied in the store after 4 p.m.,'” KBAK-TV reported Monday.

A sign in red capital letters that reads, “After 4 p.m., all guests under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult at this Target store,” was posted on the front door this week.

The retailer first enacted the “teen ban” policy in August following a slew of thefts, fights and reports of teens harassing customers.

The store is legally allowed to profile customers who look underage to prevent the risk of thefts, KGET-TV reported.

Is crime a problem in your area?

It’s a sad commentary on the squalid state of our society that such a policy is necessary. But considering the countless shoplifting “flash mob” videos we’ve seen recently, it’s understandable.

Youth crime has spiraled out of control since 2020 in Democrat-controlled California, which has deteriorated into a lawless abyss where flash mob-style organized theft has run rampant.

One notable incident that occurred in Beverly Hills on Dec. 23, 2021, was promoted by local Black Lives Matter groups, The Post Millennial reported.

It’s no surprise that crime has skyrocketed in the wake of the toxic “defund the police” movement that disempowered law enforcement and emboldened thuggery.

Why would anyone, especially an unruly teen, obey laws when there’s no punishment for breaking them?

Exacerbating this dangerous trend is the Democrats’ promotion of soft-on-crime policies that don’t hold criminals accountable for their lawless behavior.

Organized theft by flash mobs has spread across the nation, especially in liberal cities such as Chicago and Philadelphia.

It is a tragic reflection of the dark times we live in when you can’t even go shopping for groceries or for Christmas gifts without worrying you might get caught up in a violent crime scene.

A horrific pattern of lawlessness is metastasizing nationwide while the Biden administration allows daily border invasions and sends billions of U.S. tax dollars to fund foreign wars. Enough is enough.

Samantha Chang
Contributor, Commentary
Samantha Chang is a political commentator, lawyer and financial editor in NYC.
Samantha Chang is a politics writer, lawyer and financial editor based in NYC.




