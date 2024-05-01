Sometimes the most extraordinary blessings emerge from the most unexpected corners. Such is the story of Cheng “Charlie” Saephan, a humble immigrant from Laos residing in Portland, Oregon, who won a staggering $1.3 billion jackpot in the midst of a recurring battle with cancer.

In the midst of this battle, Saephan, 46, found himself drawn to a simple act of faith: prayer.

“I prayed to God to help me,” Saephan said, according to Fox Business. “My kids are young, and I’m not that healthy.”

Little did he know that his prayer would be answered in a most unexpected way.

A chance purchase of a Powerball ticket before the April 7 drawing, made with the encouragement of a friend –Laiza Chao, who reportedly gave Saephan $100 toward his purchase over 20 tickets for the game — would lead to a moment of divine intervention.

Saephan’s ticket, acquired at a Portland-area Plaid Pantry convenience store, bore the numbers that would unlock a staggering $1.3 billion jackpot, the fourth-largest Powerball jackpot and the eighth largest lottery in the history of the United States.

Saephan is splitting his winnings with his wife, Duanpen, and Chao.

“First, I want to thank God for giving me this beautiful prize,” Saephan said while attending the official announcement of his winnings at Oregon Lottery headquarters in Salem on Monday, according to Oregon Live.

As most lottery winners do, Saephan chose to accept a one-time cash lump sum, worth $422.3 million, which will be split among them.

The decision to receive the funds upfront, instead of over the course of 30 years, brought the price down significantly.

Still, the amount they have won is life changing and Saephan reportedly told his wife that she will not need to work anymore.

“I will be able to provide for my family and my health,” he said, according to the Associated Press.

Cheng, who was first diagnosed with cancer in 2016, was reportedly born in Laos and moved to the United States from Thailand in 1994, Oregon Live reported.

Fox Business reported that the Plaid Pantry will also receive $100,000, according to the state lottery.

Saephan and his wife will use the winnings to live “worry free” amid his cancer battle.

