Man Dies Months After Becoming First Person to Receive Pig Kidney Transplant
The first living human recipient of a genetically engineered pig kidney has died roughly two months after receiving the organ.
Rick Slayman, 62, was diagnosed with final-stage kidney disease last year and received the pig kidney in March, according to CNN.
Slayman was discharged from the hospital in April.
At the time, doctors said they believed the kidney would last for years, while admitted that the world of animal-to-human transplants was uncharted water.
No cause of death was revealed.
“Mass General is deeply saddened at the sudden passing of Mr. Rick Slayman. We have no indication that it was the result of his recent transplant,” the hospital, which performed the operation, said in a post on X.
“Mr. Slayman will forever be seen as a beacon of hope to countless transplant patients worldwide and we are deeply grateful for his trust and willingness to advance the field of xenotransplantation,” the statement said, referring to the process of transplants from one species to another.
“We offer our heartfelt condolences to Mr. Slayman’s family and loved ones as they remember an extraordinary person whose generosity and kindness touched all who knew him,” the hospital said.
Slayman’s family issued a statement thanking doctors for the time they had with him, according to the Associated Press.
“Their enormous efforts leading the xenotransplant gave our family seven more weeks with Rick, and our memories made during that time will remain in our minds and hearts,” the statement said.
The statement said Slayman underwent surgery to give hope to others while hoping for additional time to live.
“Rick accomplished that goal and his hope and optimism will endure forever,” the statement said.
A company called eGenesis that genetically adapted the kidney for human use saluted Slayman for being a pioneer in a post on X.
We are saddened by the passing of Mr. Rick Slayman and extend our deepest condolences to his family & loved ones. Mr. Slayman was a true pioneer. His courage has helped to forge a path forward for current and future patients suffering from kidney failure.https://t.co/8IXvKAsnIN
According to CNN, Slayman received a human kidney in 2018, which began to fail last year.
Prior to his surgery, two people had received pig hearts. Both died within weeks of the surgery.
