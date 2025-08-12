If Canada Wasn't Taking Advantage of America, Why Did They Just Lose 40k Jobs to Trump's Tariffs?

President Donald Trump’s tariff policies have exposed Democrats, the establishment media, and most so-called “experts” as either liars or fools.

For instance, according to Reuters, Canada’s economy lost 40,800 jobs in July, seemingly belying the Democrat- and establishment media-promoted narrative that Trump’s tariffs would upend a trade partnership in which prosperity and fairness prevailed for both the United States and its northern neighbor.

In other words, if Canadians already treated Americans fairly, then why would tariffs have a negative impact on Canada?

Michael Davenport, senior economist at Oxford Economics, noted a significant reversal from June, when Canada added 83,000 jobs.

“Canada’s labor market snapped back to reality in July,” Davenport said.

In this case, “reality” hit hard thanks to Trump’s tariffs on steel, aluminum, and autos. The Canadian manufacturing sector alone lost 10,000 jobs.

As predicted here, Trump’s tariffs have returned the Republican Party to its roots in economic nationalism.

Moreover, the president has used tariffs both to generate revenue and to press for policy changes from America’s trade partners.

For instance, in June the president’s tariffs fueled a once-unthinkable federal surplus.

On the policy front, late last month Trump announced that the tariff rate on Canadian exports to the U.S. would increase from 25 percent to 35 percent because, in the president’s view, the Canadian government had not done enough “to arrest, seize, detain or otherwise intercept … traffickers, criminals at large, and illicit drugs” at the U.S.-Canada border.

Meanwhile, the good news on the tariff front has continued unabated.

“US inflation didn’t rise as much as expected in July despite the rollout of global tariffs that started to make some items more expensive,” CNN reported Tuesday morning on the social media platform X.

US inflation didn’t rise as much as expected in July despite the rollout of global tariffs that started to make some items more expensive.https://t.co/KWBWrRv50n — CNN (@CNN) August 12, 2025

That news prompted TV host and political commentator Piers Morgan to express a bit of sarcastic confusion.

“I thought Trump’s tariffs were going to lead to economic Armageddon in America? That’s what all the ‘experts’ assured us back in April,” Morgan posted.

I thought Trump’s tariffs were going to lead to economic Armageddon in America? That’s what all the ‘experts’ assured us back in April… https://t.co/Ovln0WDeh3 — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) August 12, 2025

Trump, too, acknowledged the good news on tariffs and inflation.

True to form, however, while touting the success of his tariff policy, the president took aim at one of the aforementioned “experts,” David Solomon of Goldman Sachs.

“They made a bad prediction a long time ago on both the Market repercussion and the Tariffs themselves, and they were wrong, just like they are wrong about so much else,” Trump wrote Tuesday on his social media platform Truth Social.

Donald J. Trump Truth Social 08.12.25 10:24 AM EST pic.twitter.com/y6QTMieq8Q — Fan Donald J. Trump Posts From Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) August 12, 2025

Of course, jobs reports involve complex factors. Thus, one cannot attribute every problem in Canada’s economy to Trump’s tariffs.

The bottom line, however, is that the president’s detractors repeatedly predicted the worst. As usual, they were wrong.

