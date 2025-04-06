Candace Cameron Bure Recounts Time There Were Evil Spirits in Her Home and How She Removed Them

“Full House” actress Candace Cameron Bure is known for her outspoken faith in Jesus.

Look no further than an Instagram video she posted in 2022, in which she described a spiritual attack on her home.

The incident began when she noticed everyone in her house behaving strangely, including herself.

“It’s been cranky in my house for the last few days, to the point that it’s weird,” Bure said in her video, which she posted May 13, 2022.

“My house is usually really peaceful and happy. And, everyone’s been irritable, including me. And everyone is just, like, at each other. And it’s been like three days now, and it finally hit me. I’m like, ‘Oh, there’s a spirit of irritability, there’s a spirit of crankiness, there’s a spirit of confusion. Oh, the enemy’s attacking,’” Bure said.

“We forget that there’s a very real and powerful enemy at work every single day of our lives,” she continued. “That enemy is the devil. He’s real, and he’s at work, but the devil has no control or authority in my home.

“Jesus has all authority, all power in my home, and he reigns in my home. And so, I call upon the Holy Spirit. I pray out any evil spirits that are in here. And I put on my worship music; it’s just filling my home so my home is filled with Scripture and God’s Word, God’s power, and God’s truth. And I just keep reminding myself of that,” she said.

The actress also shared Ephesians 6:12, which discusses spiritual warfare Christians experience, in the post.

Bure played D.J. Tanner in the ’80s and ’90s sitcom “Full House” and later in the sequel show “Fuller House,” which aired from 2016 to 2020.

Despite her outspokenness and her brother being Kirk Cameron, the famous Christian actor and apologist, Bure wasn’t always a believer.

She shared her testimony during an interview on the YouTube channel JWLKRS Worship, which aired the episode on Nov. 20, 2024.







Bure said she went to church for the first time when she was 12 years old, when her parents were considering divorce.

Her mom was a believer, but her dad was not.

A friend had invited Bure’s parents to church to try marriage counseling.

“When we pulled up to a church, and I looked at my sisters like, ‘Oh my gosh, this is super serious, because dad’s at church. What is this?'” Bure recalled.

The next thing she knew, the family was going to service every Sunday.

“Then one Sunday, the pastor was like, ‘If you want Jesus to be the Lord and Savior of your life, ask him into your heart, say this prayer,’ and I was like, ‘Yeah, I want Jesus to be the Lord of my life, I want him to love me, I want to love him.’ And again, I didn’t know all of what that meant, but I was 12. So, I accepted Christ at 12,” she said.

Eventually, her entire family became believers, including her father 20 years later.

