Kirk Cameron Announces 'Innovative' New TV Show Aimed at Combating Hollywood's 'Evil Agenda'

With woke Hollywood’s current stranglehold on children’s media and entertainment, it can seem impossible for parents to find good TV shows their kids can watch without getting indoctrinated into the cult of wokeness.

Christian actor, writer, and producer Kirk Cameron, having long been aware of the same problem himself, has decided to use his talents and connections to combat woke Hollywood on its own territory.

As reported Monday by Fox News, Cameron has announced the creation of an “innovative live-action children’s TV show,” called “Adventures with Iggy and Mr. Kirk,” partnering with Christian publishing company Brave Books in the launch of this new series.

“It feels like we’re just getting buried by Hollywood and its evil agenda to subvert parents and pollute the hearts and minds of children,” Cameron said.

Cameron told Fox, “Parents and grandparents are sickened and tired of their children being attacked by the woke wolves of Hollywood,” which is why he’s “continuing to work with Brave Books to dive further into the world of children’s entertainment.”

Having gained renewed notoriety from the library story hours he’s hosted as a direct response to the infamous “drag queen story hours,” Cameron is continuing in the direction of challenging Hollywood’s woke hegemony.

As he told Fox, “It’s not just time to take back our libraries and literature. It’s time to take back every area of culture that these animals have devoured. Good families are looking for entertainment they can trust — stories that teach children biblically-based moral values.”

“We want to do it at the highest level of quality, and we want to do it in a way that’s going to be exciting for kids in a way that parents can trust. I feel like this could be the most important project I have ever worked on.”

Cameron described the show as a combination of the “timeless moral teachings of ‘Mr. Rogers’ Neighborhood'” and more modern styles of children’s entertainment, complete with “modern energy, hilarious dialogue, animated stories and surprise guest stars.”

Trent Talbot, CEO of Brave Books, also spoke to Fox about the new show, saying, “As parents, we have been forced to settle for mindless entertainment or just downright harmful content. It’s time we had a show for our children that not only sparked their imagination and engaged them, but also built their character and strengthened their worldview while doing so.”

The statement on the crowd-funding page for the show on Brave Books’ website further elaborated on this laudable goal, explaining how “[t]oo much of children’s television content today is mind-numbing, cringy, or full of just downright harmful messages. This is why children need Adventures with Iggy and Mr. Kirk to exist, it is a groundbreaking live-action children’s TV show that will not only entertain your children but also build their character at the same time.”

Together with the launch of the Daily Wire‘s children’s programming on their app Bentkey back in October 2023, the release of this show — schedule for August 2024 — is great news for Christian and conservative parents wanting to find entertainment for their kids that doesn’t contradict their values.

Children’s entertainment is often dismissed as frivolous and unimportant, but the stories children watch and absorb often serve as vital influences on their characters.

Do you want your children unwittingly conditioned to accept the fabricated concept of “gender fluidity” by seeing one of the muppet babies express himself by wearing a ballgown and tiara, or do want them learning how to live a good Christian life in a hostile world?

Too much of mainstream children’s entertainment exemplifies the former rather than the latter.

From children participating in gay weddings to nonbinary Transformers, Hollywood is on a mission to turn your child into a good little atheist degenerate.

Indeed, the lack of children’s programming promoting traditional values has done as much damage to the next generation as woke college professors.

For this reason alone, Cameron’s new show is likely to be a hit with Christian and conservative parents.

Which would only be a net positive — because, the more these kinds of shows are successful, the more we can gain ground in the culture war against leftism, atheism, and the moral degeneracy pushed by Hollywood.

