Parler Share
Lifestyle

After Car Crashes into Creek, Heroes Hear Gurgling, Jump in and Cut Driver Free from Wreckage

 By Amanda Thomason  November 4, 2022 at 2:17pm
Parler Share

There are places in every town that the locals know require a little extra care to navigate. Whether it’s a blind corner, a tricky turn or a perilous pothole, features like these can cause major issues during poor conditions or for those not familiar with the terrain.

On Wednesday afternoon, a car in Merced, California, careened off the slick road and into Bear Creek.

“With all the rain we had today, the roadway was still wet at the time of the collision and alcohol is involved,” Merced police officer Craig McKeeman said, according to KFSN-TV.

Locals are well aware of the spot, saying that the creek is known for being an issue for drivers and calling it “Dead Man’s Curve.” One person even commented on a community post regarding the incident that it was the third car to go into the creek in the last week or so.



Trending:
Did It Only Take Carlson 47 Seconds to Destroy the Paul Pelosi Narrative?: 'Who Exactly Is David DePape?'

“Officers responded to the area of Bear Creek Drive and Brookside Drive at around 5 Wednesday afternoon,” the post by Merced Golden Wire News shared.

“The occupant remained trapped inside the submerged vehicle until Samaritans in the area jumped inside to help him get out through the sunroof according to witnesses.

“The driver was the only occupant in the vehicle and he is currently being checked by Riggs ambulance.”

It was thanks to two neighbors, though, that the driver is alive today. Quentin Salamanas and his brother approached the scene ready to help.

“We heard this — like the gurgling of someone under the water,” Salmanas told KFSN. “It wasn’t the sound of an engine for sure, you know. And I don’t know, immediately took action, just jumped in the water.”

Salmanas broke the window and his brother cut the man’s seat belt. The man was coughing up lots of water as he was taken away, but he’s expected to make a full recovery.



Officer McKeeman acknowledged the brothers’ efforts, saying that in his opinion, they’re the reason the driver lived to see another day.

“I think they saved his life,” McKeeman said. “He was under the water when they got in there.”

Related:
'Miracle': Priest Driving to Church on Feast Day of Guardian Angels Escapes Death

“I don’t feel like a hero, man,” Salmanas said. “Honestly, I feel like anyone should have done that. You know in the spur of the moment. You never know what you’re going to do, and that’s the right thing to do.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , ,
Parler Share
Amanda Thomason
Contributor
Amanda holds an MA in Rhetoric and TESOL from Cal Poly Pomona. After teaching composition and logic for several years, she's strayed into writing full-time and especially enjoys animal-related topics.
As of January 2019, Amanda has written over 1,000 stories for The Western Journal but doesn't really know how. Graduating from California State Polytechnic University with a MA in Rhetoric/Composition and TESOL, she wrote her thesis about metacognitive development and the skill transfer between reading and writing in freshman students.
She has a slew of interests that keep her busy, including trying out new recipes, enjoying nature, discussing ridiculous topics, reading, drawing, people watching, developing curriculum, and writing bios. Sometimes she has red hair, sometimes she has brown hair, sometimes she's had teal hair.
With a book on productive communication strategies in the works, Amanda is also writing and illustrating some children's books with her husband, Edward.
Location
Austin, Texas
Languages Spoken
English und ein bißchen Deutsch
Topics of Expertise
Faith, Animals, Cooking




After Car Crashes into Creek, Heroes Hear Gurgling, Jump in and Cut Driver Free from Wreckage
'Miracle': Priest Driving to Church on Feast Day of Guardian Angels Escapes Death
Good Samaritan Spots Person Dumping Mom and Pups at River: They 'Wouldn't Have Had a Chance'
Mother and Teen Daughter Mauled by Family's Six Giant Dogs Until Firefighters Arrive
Firefighters Get Call About Person Possibly Stuck in Old Water Tower, Find Spooky Surprise Inside
See more...

Conversation