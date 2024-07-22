Photographer Taking Engagement Photos Stops Young Nurse and Gives Her a Heartwarming Gift

Based in Spokane, Washington, “Stolen Images Photography & Video” is a photography business that specializes “in Weddings, Senior Photos, & Event Photography,” according to their Facebook presence.

While a quick glance at their work proves their quality, a post from early spring also suggests that they specialize in kindness.

Last March, the photographers were working with an engaged couple to capture some memorable moments when one of the photographers noticed something else going on nearby and ended up sharing the resulting story on Facebook.

“Was out on an engagement shoot today and one of our photographers saw a proud mother taking pics of her daughter who graduated nursing school but was taking them with her cell phone,” the post read.

“So he stopped the shoot for 5 min and captured some crisp clean printable images for them and congratulated her on her amazing achievement.”

“So here you go young lady! Congratulations!

“Small acts of kindness.”

Small act of kindness, perhaps — it was simple and quick, but the outpouring of love and support that has resulted from that “small act” has been anything but small.

Do you know a hard-working nurse? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

Just two days after posting, the post racked up over 97,000 reactions and hundreds of comments — most of them praising the young lady for her selfless choice of career and hard work, and many of them current or former nurses cheering her on.

“Thank you so much for capturing such an exciting moment for me and my family!” Alivia Stenson, the nurse being photographed, commented. “I will cherish these forever!”

“One of my nursing students!” Marty Novotney Sells added. “Wonderful young lady, I am so proud of her.”

“As a nurse of 50 yrs, it does my heart good to read this,” Donna Murphy Watson wrote. “Blessings to a new nurse, remember always advocate & protect your patient no matter what. And blessings to you dear photographer, what a lovely gesture. God bless you both.”

“This is amazing… I am tearing up. Thank you for your act of kindness to this new nurse. She has been on a long journey and will need to remember this act of kindness as she is pouring out to others in need.”

“I’m so incredibly proud of this woman here!” Tyler Bailey, Stenson’s partner, wrote in his own share of the photographer’s post. “I am lucky enough to have seen you progress from start to finish! If anyone deserves it, it’s you!! I love you Alivia Stenson bout time I have a sugar momma.”

While the work ahead of her will be challenging, if Stenson ever needs a pick-me-up, the comment section on this post is certainly a beautiful gift in itself — thanks to a kind photographer spotting an opportunity and giving up a few minutes of his time and talent.

This article appeared originally on Liftable.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.