Parler Share
News

Cartoonist Behind Iconic Funny Pages Series Has Died - You've Seen His Work

 By Jack Davis  February 12, 2023 at 9:37am
Parler Share

Cartoonist Chris Browne, who drew the “Hägar the Horrible” comic strip after the death of his father, who created it, has died.

Browne was 70 when he died on Feb. 5, one day after “Hägar the Horrible” marked its 50th anniversary, according to KELO-TV in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

The station said it was told by family members that Browne had suffered a long illness.

Browne’s sister, Tsuiwen Browne-Boeras, announced her brother’s death on the Twitter page of the National Cartoonists Society.

“With much sadness, I am here to announce, my brother Christopher Browne passed away peacefully in Sioux Falls, SD after a long-term illness. After our father passed away, he was the face of our family’s cartoon strip Hägar the Horrible,” she wrote.

Trending:
'Never Seen Anything Like This': Jim Jordan Just Became FBI's Worst Nightmare, Former Agents Speak Out

“Besides drawing Hägar, Chris drew and illustrated children’s books. He always had a sketchbook in hand and loved to draw for people. He will be very much missed by his family and friends as well as his fans throughout the world. We’ll miss his talent and his gentle and kind soul,” the post said.

According to KELO, Chris Browne had begun assisting his father, Dik Browne, with Hägar the Horrible as a teenager and then took over after his father died in 1989.

Are you a “Hägar the Horrible” fan?

Browne told KELO that the characters were adaptations of family members.

“And he was a big man like me. He was 300 hundred pounds and six feet two and had a flaming red beard. He would come running downstairs when he would hear us and we would say, ‘run, it’s Hägar the Horrible.’ It was just a crazy made-up name,” Browne said.

In a 2002 online chat hosted by The Washington Post, Browne offered his idea of what comics should be.

“The comics are for everybody, and the comics page should look like America. I’ve been aware that there has been a real trend in the comics to become cynical and coarse, which I feel is a little unfortunate. The comic section has been a little island in the newspaper where people could have a breather from the horrors of the world,” he said.

In the session, he spoke about inheriting the strip from his father.

Related:
'Nashville' Actor Dies Unexpectedly, Leaves Behind a Wife and Three Young Children

“I feel that comic strips should pass on when the people have stopped reading them, not necessarily when one artist or another has died,” he said.

“When we lost Dad in 1989, I was devastated and the only thing that got me through was the love of my wife, Carroll, and the idea that I could stay in touch with my dad’s spirit by getting up every day and continuing his work on Hägar,” he said.

Browne also addressed the issue of a Viking behaving badly.

“I take a certain guilty pleasure from a strip where Hägar is shown cutting someone’s head off,” he said.

According to ComicsBeat, the strip is syndicated in about 1,900 newspapers in 56 nations. Dik Browne also created the “Hi and Lois” comic strip, which was drawn after his death by Chance Browne, Chris Browne’s brother.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Parler Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Cartoonist Behind Iconic Funny Pages Series Has Died - You've Seen His Work
Chinese Military Scrambles Into Action - Preparing to Engage New Unknown Object
Breaking: NORAD Shoots Down Unknown Object Over North America
Epstein Documents to Be Made Public: Are We Finally Getting the Client List? - Report
Something Is Happening Near Toxic US Derailment: Animals Getting Sick and Dying as Officials Claim Everything Is Fine
See more...

Conversation