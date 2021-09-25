Share
Lifestyle

Cat Reunited with Owner After a Decade. The Shocking Way the Kitty Survived

 By Amanda Thomason  September 25, 2021 at 9:42am
Share

In 2009, a black-and-white cat named Tom went missing. His owner, Donna White, was torn, but her boy was gone, and year after year passed without any sign of him.

There was one crucial thing White had done, though, that eventually led her cat home: She had microchipped him.

Tom somehow had made his way from his owner’s home in Cardiff, Wales, to a cemetery in the same city. While taking up residence there, he met a black stray cat, and the two became fast friends.

The locals who lived on the property fed the cats, assuming they were strays. But this year, Tom’s friend (named Dennis) was declining rapidly in health, so one of the residents, Peter, reached out to Anna’s Rescue Centre for help.



Trending:
Trump's Surgeon General Says He Tried to Refinance His Mortgage, But Biden Admin Pulled a Dirty Move to Stop It from Happening

“It’s been an emotional few days,” the rescue center posted on Facebook last Saturday. “The story behind our old boys goes like this… we were called out to the cemetery because Peter was extremely worried that flies were settling on and taking over Dennis’ body, he was getting weaker and weaker. We went and picked them up straight away, we all thought that it was going to be a case of making these boys comfortable at the cattery for their final days.

“These boys are very old, the flies must have sensed death was near and used Dennis’ body to lay their eggs. A living vessel their offspring could thrive on. Absolutely horrid. He would have surely been dead within days if it hadn’t been for Peter calling us.”

While Dennis didn’t have a microchip when scanned, Tom did — but the details hadn’t been updated. The rescue center sent out a plea for help.



“Using the power of social media,” they posted on Facebook on Sept. 16, “we are looking for a lady with the last name WHITE. Who lives or used to live on Claude Road. Cardiff. This lady’s cat Tom went missing 12 years ago!!! We have him here safe and sound!!!! Details aren’t up to date. I guess many would lose hope after such a long time. But hope is everything.

“Please share, let’s make a dream come true and give everyone with a missing cat hope.”

Donna White saw the post, and the result was both a beautiful reunion 12 years in the making and a bonus adoption that took place on Sept. 17. White spent hours reorganizing her home so that Tom and Dennis could have their own room.

In the reunion video, Tom looks like he’s pretty unmoved by his owner’s presence and tears, but the rescue team shared an amusing explanation.



Related:
74-Year-Old Woman Fights 6-Foot Alligator in Crazy Rescue

“The whole time mum lay there crying with happiness, overwhelmed with emotion, tom was having a ‘stare off’ with the cat in the pen beside him,” they wrote.

“Mum leaned down to kiss him, he sort of acted like ‘woah, im trying to act hard here mum’. I absolutely love cats attitude towards life. After he finished showing the cat who’s boss, it was then he started purring and getting involved with the reunion.”

Tom is now 20, and Dennis doesn’t have much time left — but after medical attention he’s doing better. Both cats will be able to live their last days in comfort, being loved on by White and getting all the care and food they need.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



loading

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Amanda Thomason
Contributor
Amanda holds an MA in Rhetoric and TESOL from Cal Poly Pomona. After teaching composition and logic for several years, she's strayed into writing full-time and especially enjoys animal-related topics.
As of January 2019, Amanda has written over 1,000 stories for The Western Journal but doesn't really know how. Graduating from California State Polytechnic University with a MA in Rhetoric/Composition and TESOL, she wrote her thesis about metacognitive development and the skill transfer between reading and writing in freshman students.
She has a slew of interests that keep her busy, including trying out new recipes, enjoying nature, discussing ridiculous topics, reading, drawing, people watching, developing curriculum, and writing bios. Sometimes she has red hair, sometimes she has brown hair, sometimes she's had teal hair.
With a book on productive communication strategies in the works, Amanda is also writing and illustrating some children's books with her husband, Edward.
Location
Austin, Texas
Languages Spoken
English und ein bißchen Deutsch
Topics of Expertise
Faith, Animals, Cooking




loading
Cat Reunited with Owner After a Decade. The Shocking Way the Kitty Survived
Crazy Video Shows Contractor Destroying Bathroom After Claiming Homeowner Refused to Pay
Denzel Washington Speaks Out on Biblical Living, Tells Audience to 'Listen to God'
Watch: Colorado Police Officers Save 3-Year-Old After She Gets Stuck in Bars
Look: Animal Shelter Staff Finds Box Abandoned Outside, Discovers Heartbreaking Message
See more...

Conversation