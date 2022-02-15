Share
Lifestyle

Caught on Tape: 15-Year-Old Trapped on Second Floor as Flames Nearly Engulf Home

 By Amanda Thomason  February 15, 2022 at 3:53pm
Share

Frisco police and firefighters are being hailed heroes after last month’s rescue of a 15-year-old boy trapped in the upper story of a burning house in Frisco, Texas.

On Jan. 30, the teenager called 911 when he realized a fire had broken out.

It was just him and the family dog home, but when police arrived on the scene, they couldn’t find either of them, and heavy smoke made it impossible to see into the house.



After circling the property, police went to the backyard and asked the dispatcher to tell the teen to open a window, so they could see where he was. They spotted him but couldn’t reach him, so they sent for a ladder from the newly arrived firefighters.

Trending:
Super Bowl MVP Shares 'Vision That God Revealed to Me,' Quotes Bible Verse

As the fireman with the ladder rounded the corner of the house, a window exploded, and the fire really started to take off. They made quick work of getting the teen to ground level, but then their egress was blocked by the fire, as flames were pouring out of the window next to the one gate leading into and out of the backyard.

More windows exploded as the fire raged, but eventually several of the first responders managed to push out a section of privacy fence along the other side of the house and get the teen to safety.

Bodycam footage from one of the responding police officers was released on Feb. 10 by the Frisco Police Department, and many have now watched the heroes at work.



“This rescue demonstrates the commitment our Firefighters have to save lives under the most dangerous conditions,” Frisco Fire Chief Mark Piland said, according to a news release from the Frisco Police Department and the Frisco Fire Department.

“This incident is a great demonstration of the collaboration between our police and fire departments, who train tirelessly in the interest of Frisco’s public safety,” Frisco Police Chief David Shilson added.

The teen was taken to the hospital and was released the same day.

Sadly, the dog does not appear to have made it. In the comments under the police department’s YouTube video, a commenter identifying himself as the rescued teen broke the news.



Related:
Officers Ambushed as They Rescue Infant During Armed Standoff: Nine Officers Hurt, But Baby's Alive

“[I] am sorry but the teenager in the video that was saved was me,” he wrote, “and unfortunately the dog did not make it past a few days.”

Still, the teen was rescued, and thankfully, the rest of the family was not home at the time, so they were not in danger.

Authorities determined that the fire started in the kitchen, but the exact cause is not yet known.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Share
Amanda Thomason
Contributor
Amanda holds an MA in Rhetoric and TESOL from Cal Poly Pomona. After teaching composition and logic for several years, she's strayed into writing full-time and especially enjoys animal-related topics.
As of January 2019, Amanda has written over 1,000 stories for The Western Journal but doesn't really know how. Graduating from California State Polytechnic University with a MA in Rhetoric/Composition and TESOL, she wrote her thesis about metacognitive development and the skill transfer between reading and writing in freshman students.
She has a slew of interests that keep her busy, including trying out new recipes, enjoying nature, discussing ridiculous topics, reading, drawing, people watching, developing curriculum, and writing bios. Sometimes she has red hair, sometimes she has brown hair, sometimes she's had teal hair.
With a book on productive communication strategies in the works, Amanda is also writing and illustrating some children's books with her husband, Edward.
Location
Austin, Texas
Languages Spoken
English und ein bißchen Deutsch
Topics of Expertise
Faith, Animals, Cooking




Police Considering Homicide Charges 34 Years After Initial Injuries: 'He Suffered Bad'
Little Boy Faces Near-Death Experience Moments After Getting Off School Bus: Felony Charge Filed
Caught on Tape: 15-Year-Old Trapped on Second Floor as Flames Nearly Engulf Home
Naked Man Holds Elderly Woman Hostage: Daughter Knows Something's Wrong Thanks to Popular Game
Officers Ambushed as They Rescue Infant During Armed Standoff: Nine Officers Hurt, But Baby's Alive
See more...

Conversation