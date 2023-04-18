Parler Share
Elon Musk leaves the Phillip Burton Federal Building in San Francisco on Jan. 24.
Elon Musk leaves the Phillip Burton Federal Building in San Francisco on Jan. 24. (Justin Sullivan / Getty Images)

CBC Cries About Being Called 'Government-Funded Media,' So Elon Musk Gives It an Even Worse Label

 By Warner Todd Huston  April 18, 2023 at 12:55pm
The Canadian Broadcasting Corp. is the latest to receive a Twitter tag calling it a “government-funded” outlet, and, boy, is it mad.

Earlier this month, Elon Musk’s social media platform labeled NPR and PBS — two American broadcasters supported by tax dollars — as “state-affiliated media,” later changing that to “government-funded media.”

Now Twitter has turned its attention to the government-funded “news” outlets of foreign nations, including Canada and the United Kingdom.

On Sunday, the “government-funded media” label appeared on the CBC’s Twitter account.

The outlet immediately rose up in anger, with spokesman Leon Mar claiming the broadcaster was being “falsely described.”

The new tag prompted the CBC to stop using Twitter in a huff, just as NPR and PBS did after their fealty to the U.S. government was highlighted.

The Canadian broadcaster claimed it is “impartial and independent” as it announced it was pausing its use of the platform. The CBC also demonstrated cowardice by turning off commenting on the tweet.

The account “T(w)itter Daily News,” which covers Musk’s platform, said the Canadian outlet received nearly $1.4 billion — 70 percent of its annual funding — from the government in Ottawa.

The CBC’s protest led Musk to make a hilarious alteration to its account.

“Canadian Broadcasting Corp said they’re ‘less than 70% government-funded’, so we corrected the label,” he tweeted Tuesday.

It was changed to say the broadcaster is “69% government-funded media.”

It’s interesting that the CBC seems to think getting “less than 70 percent” of its funding from the government is somehow a mitigating factor for being labeled “government-funded.” For most clear-thinking people, getting zero government money is the only factor that could invalidate a “government-funded” label.

Still, the CBC protests.

“Twitter’s own policy defines government-funded media as cases where the government ‘may have varying degrees of government involvement over editorial content,’ which is clearly not the case with CBC/Radio-Canada,” Mar said Sunday.

“CBC/Radio-Canada is publicly funded through a parliamentary appropriation that is voted upon by all Members of Parliament,” he said. “Its editorial independence is protected in law in the Broadcasting Act.”

But it appears Twitter was unmoved. The “69% government-funded media” label remained in place Tuesday afternoon.

Should any media company be government-funded?

Musk’s platform also added a label to the British Broadcasting Corp.’s account, initially calling it “government-funded media” before changing it to “publicly-funded media” since it receives money through license fees.

Twitter’s labels have infuriated the left-wing media establishment, to be sure. But the descriptions are 100 percent accurate, and it is about time people were confronted with these facts.

These media giants should stop portraying themselves as “independent” while they are taking money from the governments they cover.

Warner Todd Huston
Contributor, Commentary
Warner Todd Huston has been writing editorials and news since 2001 but started his writing career penning articles about U.S. history back in the early 1990s. Huston has appeared on Fox News, Fox Business Network, CNN and several local Chicago news programs to discuss the issues of the day. Additionally, he is a regular guest on radio programs from coast to coast. Huston has also been a Breitbart News contributor since 2009. Warner works out of the Chicago area, a place he calls a "target-rich environment" for political news.
