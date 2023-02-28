Parler Share
Commentary
The Chinese Communist Party, led by Chinese leader Xi Jinping, left, is not pleased with Elon Musk's recent comments.
Commentary
The Chinese Communist Party, led by Chinese leader Xi Jinping, left, is not pleased with Elon Musk's recent comments. (Lauren DeCicca / Getty Images; Justin Sullivan / Getty Images)

CCP Gives Ominous Warning to Musk: Don't 'Bite the Hand That Feeds You'

 By Elizabeth Stauffer  February 28, 2023 at 3:30pm
Parler Share

China was not clearly not amused by the news that the U.S. Energy Department now concludes with “low confidence” that the COVID-19 pandemic originated from a lab leak at the Wuhan Institute of Virology in Wuhan, China.

On Sunday, The Wall Street Journal reported that the agency had revised its assessment based on new intelligence, according to sources familiar with a “classified intelligence report.”

Although this was always the most logical conclusion, the Chinese have not and likely never will take responsibility for unleashing the deadly virus on the world.

The Chinese Communist Party was particularly peeved by a comment made by Twitter CEO Elon Musk in response to the story and they issued an explicit warning on Tuesday.

Following the Journal’s report on Sunday, a Substack writer who goes by the name of Kanekoa the Great tweeted, “Dr. Anthony Fauci funded gain-of-function research at the Wuhan lab, lied to Congress about it, and now both the FBI & the Department of Energy have concluded that the coronavirus originated at the Wuhan lab. Does that mean Dr. Anthony Fauci funded the development of COVID-19?”

Trending:
'Squad' Member Married in Secret Wedding, 1 Detail About New Husband Raises Eyebrows

Musk responded: “He did it via a pass-through organization (EcoHealth).”

According to CNBC reporter Eunice Yoon, the CCP responded through the social media pages of Chinese state media site Global Times, the English-language subsidiary of People’s Daily. The Global Times asked, “Elon Musk, are you breaking the pot of China?”

Yoon explained that essentially means “biting the hand that feeds you.”

Related:
Pentagon Declares Diversity a 'Strategic Imperative' on Twitter, Then Gets Put in Its Place by Elon Musk

The comment was a reminder to the billionaire that he has a mutually beneficial relationship with China and wouldn’t want to rock the boat.

In particular, The New York Times reported that Tesla runs a manufacturing facility in Shanghai where approximately 50 percent of all Teslas are produced. To put it mildly, his relationship with the Chinese government matters.

Musk may want to rethink his company’s dependence on China, as should all American corporations currently operating inside the communist country.

China appears very willing to play hardball with Musk. Will either party have the backbone to completely sever ties over the Wuhan lab leak theory? Or perhaps Taiwan?

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Parler Share
Elizabeth Stauffer
Contributor, Commentary
Elizabeth writes commentary for The Western Journal and The Washington Examiner. Her articles have appeared on many websites, including MSN, RedState, Newsmax, The Federalist and RealClearPolitics. Please follow Elizabeth on Twitter or LinkedIn.
Elizabeth is a contract writer at The Western Journal. Her articles have appeared on many conservative websites including RedState, Newsmax, The Federalist, Bongino.com, HotAir, MSN and RealClearPolitics.

Please follow Elizabeth on Twitter.




CCP Gives Ominous Warning to Musk: Don't 'Bite the Hand That Feeds You'
East Palestine Man Complains of Freaky Voice Change Despite EPA's Assurance Everything's Fine
Watch: Woody Harrelson Torches Big Pharma During Hilarious Opening Monologue on SNL
Is This Jury Foreman Conducting Actual 'Witch Hunt' on Trump? - Her Disturbing Social Media Posts Revealed
Massive Lawsuit: Detransitioner Sues 8 Health Care Professionals After Irreversible Surgery Left Her with Facial Hair and Male-Pattern Balding
See more...

Conversation