CCP Gives Ominous Warning to Musk: Don't 'Bite the Hand That Feeds You'

China was not clearly not amused by the news that the U.S. Energy Department now concludes with “low confidence” that the COVID-19 pandemic originated from a lab leak at the Wuhan Institute of Virology in Wuhan, China.

On Sunday, The Wall Street Journal reported that the agency had revised its assessment based on new intelligence, according to sources familiar with a “classified intelligence report.”

Although this was always the most logical conclusion, the Chinese have not and likely never will take responsibility for unleashing the deadly virus on the world.

The Chinese Communist Party was particularly peeved by a comment made by Twitter CEO Elon Musk in response to the story and they issued an explicit warning on Tuesday.

Following the Journal’s report on Sunday, a Substack writer who goes by the name of Kanekoa the Great tweeted, “Dr. Anthony Fauci funded gain-of-function research at the Wuhan lab, lied to Congress about it, and now both the FBI & the Department of Energy have concluded that the coronavirus originated at the Wuhan lab. Does that mean Dr. Anthony Fauci funded the development of COVID-19?”

Musk responded: “He did it via a pass-through organization (EcoHealth).”

He did it via a pass-through organization (EcoHealth) — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 26, 2023

According to CNBC reporter Eunice Yoon, the CCP responded through the social media pages of Chinese state media site Global Times, the English-language subsidiary of People’s Daily. The Global Times asked, “Elon Musk, are you breaking the pot of China?”

Yoon explained that essentially means “biting the hand that feeds you.”

#China Communist Party paper warns @elonmusk against pushing #COVID19 lab leak theory. @globaltimesnews posts on social media “Elon Musk, are you breaking the pot of China?” (“Breaking the pot after eating” is Chinese “biting the hand that feeds you.”) https://t.co/iWmMZAOiGt pic.twitter.com/nN1lhMDlYq — Eunice Yoon (@onlyyoontv) February 28, 2023

“Some may think @elonmusk made those remarks only to attack Fauci,” @globaltimesnews reads. But the posts he reposted “almost all link the origins of #Covid19 to China and the argument is repeatedly used by the US right wing and anti-China media hostile to China to frame #China.” — Eunice Yoon (@onlyyoontv) February 28, 2023

The comment was a reminder to the billionaire that he has a mutually beneficial relationship with China and wouldn’t want to rock the boat.

In particular, The New York Times reported that Tesla runs a manufacturing facility in Shanghai where approximately 50 percent of all Teslas are produced. To put it mildly, his relationship with the Chinese government matters.

Musk may want to rethink his company’s dependence on China, as should all American corporations currently operating inside the communist country.

China appears very willing to play hardball with Musk. Will either party have the backbone to completely sever ties over the Wuhan lab leak theory? Or perhaps Taiwan?

