Arizona Lawmaker Pens Letter to Trump Demanding Federal Investigation Into Voting Systems

An Arizona Republican is calling for the federal government to examine whether the Wild West lives on in Arizona’s elections instead of the rule of law.

Last month, Republican State Sen. Wendy Rogers sent a letter to President Donald Trump asking for a review of Arizona’s election systems, which she said are not following the spirit or letter of a Trump Executive Order to protect election integrity, according to the Arizona Globe.

Rogers’s letter was noted by a pro-Kari Lake X account that wrote “⁦@WendyRogersAZ has formally called on President Donald Trump to initiate a federal compliance review of Arizona’s election systems, citing what she claims are systemic violations of a recent Executive Order aimed at preserving election integrity.”

“⁦@WendyRogersAZ⁩ has formally called on President Donald Trump to initiate a federal compliance review of Arizona’s election systems, citing what she claims are systemic violations of a recent Executive Order aimed at preserving election integrity.” https://t.co/JxxmDLEoma — Kari Lake War Room (@KariLakeWarRoom) July 31, 2025

Lake, a Republican, ran for governor in 2022 and for the Senate in 2024, losing both times.

Lake protested the 2022 election, which she lost to Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs, claiming multiple election irregularities. Lake waged two years of court battles but ultimately was unable to change the results of the election.

The letter from Rogers to Trump cites multiples concerns Rogers has that Arizona’s election systems are way out of whack with Trump’s order.

“Voting machines currently use ballot scanned images, digital markings and other encoded vote data to tabulate votes rather than counting the voter-verifiable, human-readable text,” Rogers wrote. “This violates the intent of your order, which calls for the tabulation of votes based on what the voter can see—not what a machine interprets.”

Should Trump open an investigation? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

Rogers said Arizona officials “continue to claim compliance by using ADA touchscreen-printed machine ballots as ‘paper ballots,’ despite the fact they are not hand-marked and are encoded with digital vote instructions not visible to the voter.”

The machines themselves raise concerns, she wrote.

“[V]endors operating in Arizona have acknowledged the use of Chinese-manufactured hardware in voting systems and support devices, raising serious concerns… to election infrastructure security,” she wrote.

Rogers said the state is not in compliance with federal rules in the way it counts post-Election Day ballots.

“Arizona accepts and counts ballots received after Election Day, in contradiction to 2 U.S.C. § 7 and 3 U.S.C. § 1, and to your policy requiring uniform enforcement of federal law establishing Election Day deadlines,” she wrote.

Voter roll maintenance and verification of citizenship are lax, she wrote, and violate Trump’s order..

“Arizona still relies on self-attestation without consistently requiring documentary proof of citizenship for Federal elections,” she wrote. “There is insufficient enforcement of proof-of-citizenship requirements and a lack of coordinated list maintenance, contrary to the mandates in Sections 2 and 3 of EO 14248.”

The interface between Arizona’s voter registration system and the state Motor Vehicle Division database has a flaw “resulting in voter registrations being canceled or altered without knowledge or consent, in violation of 52 U.S. Code § 20507,” Rogers wrote.

A report in Just the News said that the Office of the Director of National Intelligence is examining issues in the 2020 and 2022 elections as part of its overall investigation of America’s intelligence community.

“This is a massive problem that has an easy solution. ODNI must utilize its oversight authority, which is required by law, but has never been done before,” a representative of the office said.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.