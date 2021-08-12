CDC Director Obliterated Over Reference to 'Pregnant People'

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky faced a strong social media backlash after she referred to “pregnant people” in a Twitter post on Wednesday about the COVID-19 vaccine.

“The rise in cases, vaccine hesitancy, and the increased risk of severe illness for pregnant people make vaccination against #COVID19 more urgent than ever. Read why @CDCgov recommends that pregnant people should be vaccinated against COVID-19,” Walensky tweeted.

The rise in cases, vaccine hesitancy, and the increased risk of severe illness for pregnant people make vaccination against #COVID19 more urgent than ever. Read why @CDCgov recommends that pregnant people should be vaccinated against COVID-19. https://t.co/SAVvJS9Dgj pic.twitter.com/ufxzcLPy83 — Rochelle Walensky, MD, MPH (@CDCDirector) August 11, 2021

The post’s link to the CDC website stated, “COVID-19 vaccination is recommended for all people aged 12 years and older, including people who are pregnant, breastfeeding, trying to get pregnant now, or might become pregnant in the future.

“Pregnant and recently pregnant people are more likely to get severely ill with COVID-19 compared with non-pregnant people. Getting a COVID-19 vaccine can protect you from severe illness from COVID-19.”

Preliminary: New CDC study found no increased risk of miscarriage after #COVID19 vaccination during early pregnancy. These findings can help inform discussions about COVID-19 vaccination during pregnancy between pregnant people & healthcare providers: https://t.co/pBVlI6STf8 pic.twitter.com/kruX8OJvyl — CDC (@CDCgov) August 11, 2021

The “woke” terminology — replacing “women” with “people” in deference to transgender activists’ claims that women who identify as male are men — drew a strong response.

Fox News contributor Katie Pavlich tweeted, “The CDC wants us to take them very seriously as they perpetuate the biologically and scientifically false narrative that ‘people’ rather than women, can get pregnant.”

The CDC wants us to take them very seriously as they perpetuate the biologically and scientifically false narrative that “people” rather than women, can get pregnant. K. — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) August 12, 2021

Conservative radio and television host Dana Loesch blasted the “woke” language, saying, “Reminder: The CDC wants you to follow the science.”

“Pregnant people.” Reminder: The CDC wants you to follow the science. https://t.co/1TvcR3LvdD — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) August 12, 2021

TV commentator and columnist Madison Gesiotto Gilbert added, “Stop calling women pregnant people. Pregnant people are only and will always be WOMEN!”

Stop calling women pregnant people. Pregnant people are only and will always be WOMEN! — Madison Gesiotto Gilbert (@madisongesiotto) August 12, 2021

Lisa Boothe from Fox News tweeted, “CDC gets Florida’s numbers wrong and calls pregnant women pregnant people, but absolutely trust them on the science!”

CDC gets Florida’s numbers wrong and calls pregnant women pregnant people, but absolutely trust them on the science! — Lisa Boothe (@LisaMarieBoothe) August 12, 2021

The Daily Wire’s Megan Basham added, “If you use the term ‘pregnant people’ instead of ‘pregnant women,’ why would I believe anything you have to say about ‘science’?”

If you use the term “pregnant people” instead of “pregnant women,” why would I believe anything you have to say about “science”? https://t.co/cNpMID889X — Megan Basham (@megbasham) August 12, 2021

The CDC said the results regarding the COVID-19 vaccine among pregnant women were preliminary.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.