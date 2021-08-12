Path 27
CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky speaks to the media after visiting the Hynes Convention Center FEMA vaccination site in Boston on March 30. (Erin Clark - Pool / Getty Images)
CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky speaks to the media after visiting the Hynes Convention Center FEMA vaccination site in Boston on March 30. (Erin Clark - Pool / Getty Images)

CDC Director Obliterated Over Reference to 'Pregnant People'

 By Dillon Burroughs August 12, 2021 at 9:52am
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky faced a strong social media backlash after she referred to “pregnant people” in a Twitter post on Wednesday about the COVID-19 vaccine.

“The rise in cases, vaccine hesitancy, and the increased risk of severe illness for pregnant people make vaccination against #COVID19 more urgent than ever. Read why @CDCgov recommends that pregnant people should be vaccinated against COVID-19,” Walensky tweeted.

The post’s link to the CDC website stated, “COVID-19 vaccination is recommended for all people aged 12 years and older, including people who are pregnant, breastfeeding, trying to get pregnant now, or might become pregnant in the future.

“Pregnant and recently pregnant people are more likely to get severely ill with COVID-19 compared with non-pregnant people. Getting a COVID-19 vaccine can protect you from severe illness from COVID-19.”

The “woke” terminology — replacing “women” with “people” in deference to transgender activists’ claims that women who identify as male are men — drew a strong response.

Fox News contributor Katie Pavlich tweeted, “The CDC wants us to take them very seriously as they perpetuate the biologically and scientifically false narrative that ‘people’ rather than women, can get pregnant.”

Conservative radio and television host Dana Loesch blasted the “woke” language, saying, “Reminder: The CDC wants you to follow the science.”

TV commentator and columnist Madison Gesiotto Gilbert added, “Stop calling women pregnant people. Pregnant people are only and will always be WOMEN!”

Lisa Boothe from Fox News tweeted, “CDC gets Florida’s numbers wrong and calls pregnant women pregnant people, but absolutely trust them on the science!”

The Daily Wire’s Megan Basham added, “If you use the term ‘pregnant people’ instead of ‘pregnant women,’ why would I believe anything you have to say about ‘science’?”

The CDC said the results regarding the COVID-19 vaccine among pregnant women were preliminary.

Conversation