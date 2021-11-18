Protester Arrested Outside Rittenhouse Courthouse a Reported Local BLM Leader

One of the two protesters arrested outside the Kenosha County Courthouse where the Kyle Rittenhouse jurors deliberated on Wednesday is a self-proclaimed co-chairperson of a Black Lives Matter chapter in Lake County, Illinois, according to her Facebook profile.

Shaquita Cornelius, 34, was charged with resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and marijuana possession as one of two people taken into custody outside of the courthouse.

Her Facebook profile includes an introduction with the words, “MY BLACK BEAUTIFUL, CO-CHAIRMAN OF BLACK LIVES MATTER of LAKE COUNTY IL, OWNER OF SHAYTEEZ & THINGZ.”

Two protesters were arrested outside of the courthouse in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Wednesday after one of the two perpetrators allegedly bodyslammed a reporter.

On Thursday morning, jurors began their third day of deliberations on homicide and other charges against Rittenhouse in the shootings that ended the lives of two men and wounded a third during rioting in Kenosha on Aug. 25, 2020.

On Wednesday, a demonstration outside the courthouse turned violent.

WARNING: The following video contains vulgar language that some viewers will find offensive.

The second individual arrested was a male suspect identified as 20-year-old Anthony Chacon. He wore a T-shirt with the words “F*** Kyle” and was taken into custody after attacking a reporter, according to Fox News.

The Kenosha Sheriff’s Department said Chacon was arrested on charges of battery, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

Fox News reported he also is “facing charges related to bail jumping, meaning he has a prior criminal record.”

Media Release – Rittenhouse Trial pic.twitter.com/c67ObYwYn1 — Kenosha Co Sheriff (@Kenosha_Sheriff) November 17, 2021

The sheriff’s department has worked to prepare for what some expect could become a violent response to the Rittenhouse trial verdict.

“At this time, we have no reason to facilitate road closures, enact curfews or ask our communities to modify their daily routines,” the department said in a statement on Tuesday.

Media Release – Rittenhouse Trial pic.twitter.com/4guqPXQetA — Kenosha Co Sheriff (@Kenosha_Sheriff) November 16, 2021

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers of Wisconsin announced on Friday that hundreds of National Guard troops would be active near Kenosha this week as the city, state and country await a verdict in the Rittenhouse case.

“Approximately 500 Wisconsin Army National Guard troops are reporting for State Active Duty as authorized by Gov. Tony Evers to support local partners in ensuring public safety in conjunction with hundreds of officers from volunteering law enforcement agencies,” the governor’s office said in a news release.

Evers said in a statement that he is hopeful the situation in the city remains peaceful, and he asked for the public’s assistance with that.

“We continue to be in close contact with our partners at the local level to ensure the state provides support and resources to help keep the Kenosha community and greater area safe,” he said.

“The Kenosha community has been strong, resilient, and has come together through incredibly difficult times these past two years, and that healing is still ongoing,” the governor added.

“I urge folks who are otherwise not from the area to please respect the community by reconsidering any plans to travel there and encourage those who might choose to assemble and exercise their First Amendment rights to do so safely and peacefully.”

