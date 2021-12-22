Share
Cartoons
Democratic San Francisco Mayor London Breed holds up a sign that reads "Defund the Police" with the "De" crossed out in the first word.

Change of Heart in San Francisco

 By A.F. Branco  December 22, 2021 at 2:14pm
A.F. Branco
AF Branco is an editorial cartoonist.




