Chaos Erupts in Minneapolis as Leftists Riot in the Streets Over the Death of Armed Illegal Criminal Who Attacked Officer

MINNEAPOLIS — Chaos erupted Saturday on the streets of Minneapolis shortly after a Border Patrol agent reportedly fatally shot a man possessing a firearm and two magazines, according to the Department of Homeland Security.

In video footage exclusively obtained by the Daily Caller News Foundation, a green armored vehicle is seen barreling down the streets of the city as protesters began to surround and touch it, with some giving it the middle finger and others shouting, “F*** ICE!”

One protestor, wearing a headscarf, appears to grab the vehicle’s mirror, while other members of the crowd are seen brandishing an upside-down American flag and a sign bearing the words, “ICE Out Now.”

“Tense moments right now with this armored vehicle now trying to get through here,” Jorge Ventura, reporting for the DCNF, said in another video obtained by the outlet.

“F*** you!” multiple protesters appear to shout at the vehicle, according to the footage.

Warning: This video contains vulgar language that some viewers may find offensive.

🚨WATCH: Armored vehicle entering the scene near the shooting in Minneapolis, the crowd tries to BLOCK the vehicle as protesters THROW objects at it. pic.twitter.com/NQLHKJlREb — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) January 24, 2026

“Shame on you!” another protester shouts over a sea of obscenities. “F*** ICE!” the crowd then begins to chant with increasing intensity.

One demonstrator holds a sign stating, “Arrest Jonathan Ross,” referring to the ICE officer accused of fatally shooting Renee Good on Jan. 7 after Good accelerated her vehicle in his direction and hit him with it.

Ventura posted another video on X showing protesters shouting expletives at law enforcement personnel. He added in his post that a “crowd is growing large” and “huge clouds of tear gas can be seen down the road.”

Crowd is only growing larger and tensions rising as an armored law enforcement vehicle makes its way to the scene authorities already deploying CS gas to clear out the crowd but it’s not working , more and more people are coming to the scene @DailyCaller pic.twitter.com/mOL8UoVcoW — Jorge Ventura Media (@VenturaReport) January 24, 2026

“Crowd is only growing larger and tensions [are] rising as an armored law enforcement vehicle makes its way to the scene,” Ventura wrote in another X post, describing the events.

