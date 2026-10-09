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Protesters clash with NYPD officers after a man was shot by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer during an operation in the Bronx, on Oct. 8, 2026, in New York City.
Protesters clash with NYPD officers after a man was shot by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer during an operation in the Bronx, on Oct. 8, 2026, in New York City. (Ryan Murphy / Getty Images)

Chaos in NYC: Agitators Attack Police as Mamdani Fans the Flames After ICE Shooting

 By Jack Davis  October 9, 2026 at 6:37am
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A shooting in New York City involving an Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent brought mobs into the streets as New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani said he wants ICE out of the metropolis.

ICE agents went to detain Oscar Belgal at 4 p.m. in the Marble Hill area of the Bronx. The 28-year-old was in his car with his 5-year-old son, according to WABC-TV.

Agents opened fire, striking Belgal in the neck. The child was not injured.

Department of Homeland Security officials said Belgal, an illegal immigrant from the Dominican Republic, has prior arrests.

The incident sparked a denouncement from Mamdani, who called ICE “rotten to its core” and demanded that its agents be removed from the city, as noted by the New York Post.

Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch said seven rounds were fired by at least one ICE agent.

What is your view on the actions of ICE in NYC?

“I am angry tonight. Because today ICE shot a New Yorker. They shot a New Yorker while his five year old child was in the car. ICE makes this city less safe. We want them out. Now,” Mamdani posted on X along with a video likening ICE agents to thugs.

Earlier in the evening, Mamdani posted on X that he wanted to rid America of ICE.

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“This is an unconscionable and incredibly serious situation. I have called the President; when we speak I will demand that he ends all ICE enforcement actions in our city. I will not stand by while ICE agents terrorize our communities,” he wrote.

“Get ICE out of our neighborhoods. Get ICE out of our hospitals. Get ICE off our streets. Get ICE away from our children. Abolish ICE,” he added.

Mamdani’s rhetoric sparked protests outside the hospital where Belgal, who was reported in stable condition, was treated.

The New York Post reported that the crowd around the hospital reached about 300 protesters, who scuffled with police as they demanded that ICE be ejected from New York City.

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Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




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