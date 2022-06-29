Out of Character: Elon Musk Refuses to Respond After Mom Tweets Happy Birthday Wish - Is Something Wrong?

Public speculation over Elon Musk’s Twitter silence continued this week after the tech entrepreneur did not respond to his mother’s tweet wishing him a happy birthday.

“Happy birthday @elonmusk,” his mother, Maye Musk, wrote in a Tuesday post.

“Thank you for making the world a better place in the past 1/4 century #ProudMom,” she added.

Happy birthday @elonmusk 🎂🥳 Thank you for making the world a better place in the past 1/4 century🥰 #ProudMom pic.twitter.com/PjetPUzThW — Maye Musk (@mayemusk) June 28, 2022

The Tesla and SpaceX CEO, who just turned 51, interacted with his mother often over Twitter before his disappearance from the platform he is working to purchase.

On Tuesday, Musk didn’t reply to, like or retweet his mother’s post.

His last tweet was more than a week ago, on June 21, when he replied to CNBC Space Reporter Michael Sheetz sharing his report on a legal battle between SpaceX and the Dish Network.

“Their attempt to bait and switch satellite spectrum for cellular spectrum is super shady and unethical,” Musk wrote in his reply.

“If they are successful, it would hurt the least served and completely unserved of the world. Very messed up,” he said.

Musk last shared a few memes on June 21 before he stopped posting standalone tweets.

The tech entrepreneur’s last “like” was on June 22.

Over the course of his disappearance, Musk reached the platform’s 100 million follower threshold.

According to data from SocialBlade, he also made a net gain of 1,093,413 followers during his time off from the platform, as of Wednesday.

Many Twitter expressed concern and put forth a wide range of possible reasons that Musk, who used to be an active user of the platform, suddenly went silent.

Where’s Elon? Is he safe? Is he alright? — Joaco Damasco (@Silentdude8) June 29, 2022

“Probably busy tweaking the SpaceX ‘Starship for the lift-off on July 14th,” wrote one user, adding, “Perhaps even adjusting the straps for his Mars suit.”

“Isn’t it his birthday this week? Maybe he’s entitled to a vacation,” another suggested.

Someone else quipped that “[M]artians took him as slave in [M]ars colony.”

“Severe case of covid?” one user wondered, while another suggested that Musk was being “deprogrammed by the FEDS.”

